news
today's howtos
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TecMint ☛ 5 Ways to Check Remote Port Connectivity in Linux
Whether you’re troubleshooting a MySQL connection, checking if Nginx is listening on port 443, or verifying that a firewall change worked as expected, these tools can quickly tell you what’s happening.
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Kyle Reddoch ☛ IoT Quarantine and DNS Choices for Home Networks
A practical home network guide for keeping smart devices in their own lane, choosing a safer DNS setup, filtering obvious junk, and validating that IoT gear cannot wander into private devices.
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Manuel Matuzović ☛ Your Grid Lanes will likely fail WCAG 2.4.3
I saw a great introduction to CSS Grid Lanes, aka Masonry Layouts, by Patrick Brosset at CSS Day 2026. I liked the versatility of its use cases, but I was also concerned that it's inaccessible by default.
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RIPE ☛ What Makes NOGs Tick
While it's easy to think of the RIPE community as one big happy family, it's actually made up of many local communities spread across 76 countries, each with its own priorities and challenges. Network Operator Groups (NOGs) help these communities to band together, creating opportunities to share knowledge, build connections, and collaborate on common issues.
Having worked with NOGs across our service region and beyond for several years, I've seen first-hand the many different ways these communities come together and support one another.
Here, to understand this better still, I'll be taking a look at the results of two 2026 NOG surveys to see what brings people to NOGs, what they value most, the challenges they face, and what it takes to keep NOGs ticking.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install DaVinci Resolve on Linux Mint 22
Install Install DaVinci Resolve on Linux Mint 22 is possible, but it works best when you treat it like a sysadmin task...>
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ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to Install GIMP on Ubuntu 26.04, the good news is that the process is simple once you choose the right package source.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Jellyfin on Fedora 44
If you want to run your own media server on Fedora, Install Jellyfin on Fedora 44 is one of the best projects to start with.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Trinity Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Install Trinity Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 26.04 is a smart choice if you want a classic desktop that feels light, fast, and familiar without replacing Ubuntu itself....
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ID Root ☛ How To Install MariaDB on Fedora 44
Installing MariaDB on Fedora 44 is a practical job for anyone who needs a reliable database server for development, testing, or a small production system.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Fish Shell on Fedora 44
Fish Shell gives Fedora users a smoother terminal experience with syntax highlighting, autosuggestions, and simple configuration.
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