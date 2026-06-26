While it's easy to think of the RIPE community as one big happy family, it's actually made up of many local communities spread across 76 countries, each with its own priorities and challenges. Network Operator Groups (NOGs) help these communities to band together, creating opportunities to share knowledge, build connections, and collaborate on common issues.

Having worked with NOGs across our service region and beyond for several years, I've seen first-hand the many different ways these communities come together and support one another.

Here, to understand this better still, I'll be taking a look at the results of two 2026 NOG surveys to see what brings people to NOGs, what they value most, the challenges they face, and what it takes to keep NOGs ticking.