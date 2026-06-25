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Kubernetes Device Management and New Releases of Istio
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Spotlight on WG Device Management
The rising popularity of AI, Edge, and Telecommunications workloads on Kubernetes has led to new requirements for hardware management. We now need hardware specification beyond CPU time and memory allocations. This includes allocating GPUs, TPUs, network interfaces, and other hardware, sometimes after pod start and occasionally through time-sharing.
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Announcing Istio 1.30.2
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.30.1 and 1.30.2.
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Announcing Istio 1.29.5
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.29.4 and 1.29.5.
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Announcing Istio 1.28.9
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.28.8 and 1.28.9.
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ISTIO-SECURITY-2026-005