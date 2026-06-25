Kubernetes Device Management and New Releases of Istio

Policymakers often face a dangerous dilemma: preserve privacy and security for everyone, or break encryption so law enforcement can catch criminals. This is a false choice.

Coming two months after Shotcut 26.4, the Shotcut 26.6 release is here to introduce initial support for OpenFX plugins, support for using an additional system display as an external monitor, initial support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins (filters), along with a UI for Valhalla Supermassive, and an RNNoise noise reduction audio filter.

Development of Ubuntu 26.10 (codename Stonking Stingray) kicked off on April 30th, 2026, with the usual toolchain upload, and a first snapshot arrived at the end of May based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which means that it’s powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and the GNOME 50 desktop environment.

The NVIDIA 580.173.02 graphics driver is here to fix an issue where OpenGL buffers allocated with glBufferStorage and no storage flags were allowed to migrate from GPU memory to host memory, as well as a bug that could cause black screens after modesets in X11 apps using the Present extension.

Coming a month after Calibre 9.9, the Calibre 9.10 release updates the Content Server with a new “modern” interface that features a sidebar for easier navigation and support for installing as a PWA (Progressive Web App) when used with HTTPS, adds support for CSS Level 4 selectors to the CSS parser, and adds an option to convert PNG images to JPEG or WebP in the e-book editor.

Highlights of DXVK 3.0 include support for dxbc-spirv for shader compilation, which should fix rendering issues in games, Shader Model 1-3 support for D3D9, support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap Vulkan extension by default on drivers that support it, and support for shared resources to work on Wine’s upstream implementation.