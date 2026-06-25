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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 25, 2026



Quoting: Alpine Linux 3.24 scales new desktop heights with COSMIC —

Alpine Linux 3.24 is out, bringing a new desktop environment that should make for a very high-performance combination. Version 3.24.1 followed just four days later to fix some OpenSSL security issues.

The 3.24 series contains new versions of GRUB, LLVM, Rust, Go, Qt, and NGINX. Alpine isn't an entirely GNU-free Linux distro, but it doesn't use many components from the GNU Project: it's systemd-free and doesn't use the GNU standard C library, replacing it with musl libc. Even so, version 3.24 offers the latest GNOME 50 desktop, as well as version 6.6.5 of KDE Plasma. New for this release is "Epoch 1" of System76's COSMIC desktop. The Reg FOSS desk took a look at the new environment at the end of last year and came away impressed.