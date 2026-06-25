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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: London Calling...
EPO Vice-President in charge of the "Patent Granting Process" is likely to have been a pay-off for the support which the UK gave to Campinos in 2017
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Faking Productivity With Slop and Wasting Money on Faking 'Productivity': A Microsoft Story
If the quality of everything at Microsoft goes down
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Wikipedia - Like Some Free Software Projects Infiltrated and Bribed - Bans Its Own Founder
Over the years we've named (not shamed) some projects and organisations that got corrupted by money and ended up banning their own founders
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The “Aktion T4” at the European Patent Office (EPO) Saves Money for the President's Own Purse
Call for parents of children with special needs
New
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Don the Con Meets the Conman From IBM, Shares of IBM Continue Sliding Some More
The "Quantum" hype did not last long [...] PIPs are the new layoffs
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Retaliatory Whistleblowing Expected at Microsoft During or After the Mass Layoffs
Retaliatory behaviour by Microsoft will backfire
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Gemini Links 24/06/2026: Heatwave, Steam Next Fest, and Year of Buying Guitar Pedals
Links for the day
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Links 24/06/2026: China Tops "TOP500", Impact of Microsoft’s Massive Layoffs Extends Further, Internet Society's Community Snapshot
Links for the day
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While Thousands at IBM Lose Their Jobs ("Silent Layoffs") IBM's CEO Goes Begging the Dictator for Bailouts, Based on Deliberate Lies About "Quantum"
Many who claim to be retiring are only in their 40s and 50s. They're too proud to publicly admit what IBM did to them.
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IBM Sends Workers 'Packing', Sometimes With the "Low Performer" Label That Imperils Their Future
To many people out there, IBM correlates with deceit
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Links 24/06/2026: Four-Day Workweeks, GM Cut 1,000 Workers at Its EV Plant, 21,000+ Oracle Layoffs
Links for the day
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A Step in the Right Direction (EU) in the Fight Against LLM Slop From GAFAM (US)
We've already mentioned this in Daily Links, but let's discuss this a little further
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 117 Out of 200: Libel Tourism or Defamation Forum-Shopping in the United Kingdom Condemned by the European Union (EU)
Last week we reminded readers that the EU had criticised UK defamation law
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Demonstration Next Week at the European Patent Office (EPO), Administrative Council Seen as Complicit
Corruption in Europe hurts all of us
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IBM is Now Hinged on False Accounting and False Promises
This is the legacy of the current CEO
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"PARTNER CONTENT" or 'Content Farms' That Promote Slop and Misinformation (The Register MS)
The Register MS represents a big part of the problem we all face
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Turn Off the Slop, It's Wasting Energy and Destroying the Planet (the Only Planet We Have)
Right now we see lots of headlines about energy shortages and drained-up reserves
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Lessons From Almost 30 Years of Site-Building Activities
We still strive to become faster and lighter
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Do Not Outsource (the Seductive Mirage)
Abandoning so-called 'conventional wisdom'
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Media Complicit in IBM Fraud Meant to Prop Up the Share Price Based on Lies, Fabrications
Even IBM insiders are fuming at this
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In Some Countries, Windows Has Lost Its Monopoly
Windows fell to an all-time low globally this month
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
IRC logs for Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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Gemini Links 24/06/2026: Motivation, PostScript Printer, and Why Hyperscalers and the Smolnet are Compatible
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
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