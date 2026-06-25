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9to5Linux

KaOS Linux 2026.06 Launches Officially as First Release with Dinit

As previously reported, the KaOS Linux devs have decided to move away from systemd and the KDE Plasma desktop environment after more than 12 years of using them by default. Earlier this year, in February, they dropped KDE Plasma for a Niri/Noctalia setup, but they were still working on replacing systemd with another init system.

Latest Steam Client Update Improves PipeWire Session Logic on Linux

The June 23rd, 2026, Steam Client update is here to improve the PipeWire session logic on Linux, which means that when persistent capture permissions are granted to the Steam Client, there will only be an active PipeWire session when streaming or recording.

COSMIC 1.1 Desktop Environment Released with COSMIC Monitor and Improvements

COSMIC 1.1 introduces COSMIC Monitor as a drop-in replacement for GNOME System Monitor on Pop!_OS Linux, support for the pointer-warp-v1 Wayland protocol, which provides a direct cursor-warp primitive to the COSMIC Compositor, and support for using Page-Up and Page-Down to navigate through files in the COSMIC Files file manager.

GNU nano 9.1 CLI Text Editor Released with Minor Improvements and Bug Fixes

Coming two and a half months after GNU nano 9.0, the GNU nano 9.1 release is a small update that only makes the M-Ins and M-Del key bindings rebindable, shifts the viewport to the left where possible when searching, removes the ability to read and write files in old Mac format, and deprecates the ^T toggle between WhereIs and GotoLine.

KDE Plasma 6.7.1 Desktop Is Out with Fixes for Kickoff, Discover, and KWin

KDE Plasma 6.7.1 is here to add a smooth blend effect when switching between global themes, disable the game controller input plugin by default due to some issues reported by users, fix two issues related to clipboard syncing in remote desktop sessions, and address a regression causing the network details to not be visible on the Networks widget.

Canonical Announces Live Kernel Patching Support for Ubuntu on ARM64

After announcing live kernel patching support for Ubuntu HWE (Hardware Enablement Kernels) and the real-time Ubuntu kernel back in 2023, Canonical takes another step forward in expanding its security patching automation capabilities by supporting the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture for its live kernel patching.

Kubuntu Focus M2 and Zr Linux Laptops Now Ship with Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus

Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen7 is a high-end portable workstation for gaming, machine learning, video editing, rendering, or development. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU with 24 cores, 24 threads, 36 MB cache, and up to 5.5 GHz clock speed, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics with 12 GB GDDR7 VRAM, up to 12TB SSD storage, and up to 96 GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—May

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Tor Project blog

Sunsetting Tor 0.4.8 – Please update to 0.4.9 by September

As you know, different teams inside the Tor Project are working on the Arti Relay project where we hope to be able to begin the upgrade of the network towards our Rust implementation of Tor in the near future. To support this work, we would like to announce that we intend to actively stop compatibility for 0.4.8 and earlier C Tor versions soon. This means that these versions will no longer work on the network at all after our target date, which is currently September 1st, 2026.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Impulse Plus wearable dev board comes with LoRa, GNSS, OLED, and IMU

LILYGO has listed the T-Impulse Plus, a low-power wristband-style development board based on the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller. The device offers LoRa connectivity, Bluetooth 5 support, GNSS positioning, an IMU, a small OLED display, power management, and a vibration motor in a compact wearable enclosure.

DietPi v10.5 Updates Raspberry Pi Display and Camera Options

The June 2026 release of DietPi v10.5 updates the dietpi-config display options, with several Raspberry Pi-specific changes related to graphics drivers, camera support, and display configuration. The release also adds ARMv7 support for the RustDesk Client package and includes several bug fixes affecting NanoPi K2, RTC configuration, and ownCloud Infinite Scale installations.

QuadRF uses Raspberry Pi 5 for 4×4 MIMO SDR, RF visualization, and scalable phased-array support

Crowd Supply recently featured QuadRF, a 4×4 MIMO software-defined radio platform designed for spatial RF visualization, beamforming, and phased-array experimentation. The platform includes four coherent transmit/receive channels, swappable dual-polarization antennas, an integrated Raspberry Pi 5, and a browser-based interface for viewing nearby wireless activity.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 25, 2026

The Natural Bridge in Torndirrup National park on a less calm day

Updated This Past Day

  1. European Patent Office (EPO) Series: London Calling...
    EPO Vice-President in charge of the "Patent Granting Process" is likely to have been a pay-off for the support which the UK gave to Campinos in 2017
  2. Faking Productivity With Slop and Wasting Money on Faking 'Productivity': A Microsoft Story
    If the quality of everything at Microsoft goes down
  3. Wikipedia - Like Some Free Software Projects Infiltrated and Bribed - Bans Its Own Founder
    Over the years we've named (not shamed) some projects and organisations that got corrupted by money and ended up banning their own founders
  4. The “Aktion T4” at the European Patent Office (EPO) Saves Money for the President's Own Purse
    Call for parents of children with special needs

    New

  5. Don the Con Meets the Conman From IBM, Shares of IBM Continue Sliding Some More
    The "Quantum" hype did not last long [...] PIPs are the new layoffs
  6. Retaliatory Whistleblowing Expected at Microsoft During or After the Mass Layoffs
    Retaliatory behaviour by Microsoft will backfire
  7. Gemini Links 24/06/2026: Heatwave, Steam Next Fest, and Year of Buying Guitar Pedals
    Links for the day
  8. Links 24/06/2026: China Tops "TOP500", Impact of Microsoft’s Massive Layoffs Extends Further, Internet Society's Community Snapshot
    Links for the day
  9. While Thousands at IBM Lose Their Jobs ("Silent Layoffs") IBM's CEO Goes Begging the Dictator for Bailouts, Based on Deliberate Lies About "Quantum"
    Many who claim to be retiring are only in their 40s and 50s. They're too proud to publicly admit what IBM did to them.
  10. IBM Sends Workers 'Packing', Sometimes With the "Low Performer" Label That Imperils Their Future
    To many people out there, IBM correlates with deceit
  11. Links 24/06/2026: Four-Day Workweeks, GM Cut 1,000 Workers at Its EV Plant, 21,000+ Oracle Layoffs
    Links for the day
  12. A Step in the Right Direction (EU) in the Fight Against LLM Slop From GAFAM (US)
    We've already mentioned this in Daily Links, but let's discuss this a little further
  13. SLAPP Censorship - Part 117 Out of 200: Libel Tourism or Defamation Forum-Shopping in the United Kingdom Condemned by the European Union (EU)
    Last week we reminded readers that the EU had criticised UK defamation law
  14. Demonstration Next Week at the European Patent Office (EPO), Administrative Council Seen as Complicit
    Corruption in Europe hurts all of us
  15. IBM is Now Hinged on False Accounting and False Promises
    This is the legacy of the current CEO
  16. "PARTNER CONTENT" or 'Content Farms' That Promote Slop and Misinformation (The Register MS)
    The Register MS represents a big part of the problem we all face
  17. Turn Off the Slop, It's Wasting Energy and Destroying the Planet (the Only Planet We Have)
    Right now we see lots of headlines about energy shortages and drained-up reserves
  18. Lessons From Almost 30 Years of Site-Building Activities
    We still strive to become faster and lighter
  19. Do Not Outsource (the Seductive Mirage)
    Abandoning so-called 'conventional wisdom'
  20. Media Complicit in IBM Fraud Meant to Prop Up the Share Price Based on Lies, Fabrications
    Even IBM insiders are fuming at this
  21. In Some Countries, Windows Has Lost Its Monopoly
    Windows fell to an all-time low globally this month
  22. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
    IRC logs for Tuesday, June 23, 2026
  24. Gemini Links 24/06/2026: Motivation, PostScript Printer, and Why Hyperscalers and the Smolnet are Compatible
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-06-18 to 2026-06-24
    4809 /irc.shtml
    3232 /index.shtml
    2877 /browse/latest.shtml
    2481 /browse/index.shtml
    1410 /n/2026/02/13/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_February_12_2026.shtml
    1405 /o/2016/12/16/new-linux-mint-releases-2/index.shtml
    1378 /n/2026/02/12/Microsoft_Slop_CEO_Speaks_of_Layoffs.shtml
    1370 /n/2026/02/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1335 /o/2023/04/05/easyos-5-2-1/index.shtml
    1314 /o/2017/05/09/coreboot-openstack-summit/index.shtml
    1305 /n/2026/02/12/Windows_Has_Become_Increasingly_Irrelevant.shtml
    1259 /n/2026/02/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1247 /n/2025/01/07/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    995 /n/2026/06/18/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_110_Out_of_200_Anti_SLAPP_Reform_Formally.shtml
    986 /about.shtml
    910 /n/2026/06/18/Digital_Sovereignty_Discussed_in_the_United_Kingdom_UK.shtml
    887 /n/2026/06/20/2026_is_a_Year_of_Strikes_at_the_European_Patent_Office_EPO.shtml
    844 /n/2026/06/18/Article_With_AI_27_Times_in_the_Page_It_s_Partner_Content_Paid_.shtml
    836 /intro.shtml
    818 /n/2026/06/19/The_Register_MS_Published_a_New_Page_With_AI_21_Times_in_It_It_.shtml

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BrowserEngineKit and Mozilla (Thunderbird and Firefox)
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postmarketOS 26.06 “Alpen Avocado” Released with GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6
postmarketOS 26.06 distribution is now available for download based on Alpine Linux 3.24 and featuring the GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, Phosh 0.55.0, and Sxmo 1.18.1 graphical interfaces.
KDE Plasma 6.7.1 Desktop Is Out with Fixes for Kickoff, Discover, and KWin
KDE Plasma 6.7.1 is now available as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series with various bug and regression fixes, and some small improvements.
 
GNU/Linux Coverage in LWN (Mostly Kernel)
outside the paywall today
Today in Techrights
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Society Lost Empathy [original]
The behaviour of people in society seems to have worsened over time
The World Wide Web is Fundamentally Broken [original]
The state of the "modern" Web has become so sordid a mess that eventually people will opt out and look for something else
KaOS Linux 2026.06 Launches Officially as First Release with Dinit
KaOS Linux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download as the first ISO snapshot using Dinit as the default init system instead of systemd. Here’s what’s new!
Microsoft's Possibly Biggest-Ever Layoffs Next Week [original]
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2 new picks
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Whatever happened to Ubuntu TV? Where Linux smart TVs are now
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Inertia and Momentum [original]
Momentum is a big factor in blogging.
Latest Steam Client Update Improves PipeWire Session Logic on Linux
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This is free and open source software
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GNU Project umbrella
Microsoft Second to Unknown in Ghana [original]
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GNU nano 9.1 open-source command line text editor for Linux-based operating systems is now available for download with a couple of improvements and various bug fixes.
12,000 Pages Per Year [original]
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