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Databases: PostgreSQL News, IvorySQL 5.4, and MySQL
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PostgreSQL ☛ pgEdge Announces ColdFront for PostgreSQL, Seamlessly Uniting AI, Analytical and OLTP Workloads
Offers read and write access to hot and cold storage with no application code changes, delivering up to 90% savings in storage
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PostgreSQL ☛ PGX announces support for EOL versions of PostgreSQL
PGX is pleased to announce PGX Longevity, a service providing critical security patches and data integrity bug fixes for versions of PostgreSQL no longer receiving community releases, from 9.6 to 13 (and version 14 after the last release in November).
Many installations are running older version of PostgreSQL that they cannot upgrade for a variety of reasons, but still require maintanence. PGX Longevity provides back-patching of critical security and data integrity fixes. The service is a fixed-price per-client service (not per-instance or per-core), and a service-level agreement is available. PGX supports both legacy versions (9.6 through 11) and recent versions (12 through 14).
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PostgreSQL ☛ IvorySQL 5.4 Released - Based on PostgreSQL 18.4 with Hey Hi (AI) Skills
Dear Community, We are pleased to announce the release of IvorySQL 5.4, based on PostgreSQL 18.4. This release includes IvorySQL skills, a browser-based online trial environment, and a wider range of supported extensions.
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Cache-aware scheduling - The Linux patch aiming for +360% performance on MySQL
The Linux kernel scheduler [FR] has just received a proposed update that delivers some pretty spectacular performance gains on certain workloads. Hygon, the Chinese chip maker that manufactures x86 processors under license from AMD's Zen architecture, has sent a series of patches to extend cache-aware scheduling, and the announced numbers climb as high as 360% improvement in transactions per second on MySQL.