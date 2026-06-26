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Games: SuperTuxKart, Steam Machines, and Proton Experimental
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SuperTuxKart Evolution's new logo
A few words from Alayan: Vollstock is a new contributor to SuperTuxKart, who has created the new logo and written this blog post. A professional designer, he is helping us with Evolution's new user interface and with other visual elements associated with the project.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Machines will only come with one 16GB stick of RAM — company may change this to two 8GB sticks in the future, but the first batch of consoles is limited to single-channel memory
Valve confirmed to Gamers Nexus that the first batch of Steam Machines will only have one 16GB RAM stick. This would have a negative effect on the console's performance, but the company likely did this to keep its price as low as possible, or because it's the only available option left for the company.
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EuroGamer ☛ There's a surprising amount of major games you can't play on Valve's Steam Machine - here are eight of the biggest, and why
The Steam Machine may be one of the most exciting hardware launches this year, but depending on the types of games you play, it may not end up replacing your existing console or PC just yet. That's simply because it won't be able to play some of the biggest games around.
This has nothing to do with its hardware capabilities. In fact, the Steam Machine could easily run most of those games. The reason instead comes down to a very boring software limitation.
The Steam Machine, just like Valve's own Steam Deck, runs a modified version of Linux. Valve calls it SteamOS, and though it has moved mountains in terms of making gaming on Linux viable, there's one obstacle that continues to plague it: anti-cheat.
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Proton Experimental Adds FSR 4 Support for RDNA 3 GPUs on Linux
Following the recent release of FSR 4 support on RDNA 3 GPUs, Valve engineer, Pierre-Loup Griffais, has announced in a post on Bluesky that the same support has officially been added to Linux via Steam's Proton compatibility layer. Support for FSR 4 on RDNA 3 comes by way of the latest version of Proton Experimental, so it's by no means a stable implementation just yet, but the engineer specifically calls out SteamOS and the Steam Machine as the target system for the new upscaler support, suggesting that Valve will invest development resources into getting the support into a more complete state ahead of the full roll-out of the Steam Machine.