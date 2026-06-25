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today's howtos
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How to Install Brave Origin on FunOS
Brave Origin is a privacy-focused web browser based on Chromium that provides a clean and streamlined browsing experience. It is designed for users who want the core privacy and security features of Brave Browser without many of the additional services and integrations that come with the standard Brave release.
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Kyle Reddoch ☛ Safe File Storage with Encryption and Snapshots
Encryption helps with exposure. Snapshots and version history help with recovery. Good sharing habits help with accidents.
You need all three.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable HEIF/HEIC Photo Image Support in Ubuntu 26.04
Found the image viewers and editors, such as Loupe and GIMP, cannot load HEIF/HEIC images by default in Ubuntu 26.04? Here’s a quick guide show you why and how to fix. Today I found that the default Loupe image viewer in Ubuntu 26.04 could not load my photo images imported from iPhone.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install KiCad on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Ventoy on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Every sysadmin has been there.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Composer on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Composer is the standard PHP dependency manager, and Install Composer on Ubuntu 26.04 the right way matters if you want a clean, reliable setup.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install MariaDB on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Installing MariaDB on Ubuntu 26.04 is a straightforward job when you know the right order.
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I taught a bucket to speak git
What happens if I just point a git server at an object storage bucket?
Back when I was porting agent sandboxes to Go, I built everything on top of billy, a filesystem abstraction for Go. The whole trick of the project was teaching a Tigris bucket to act enough like a filesystem that a shell interpreter and its tools couldn’t tell the difference. Billy was the key layer that made the entire façade fall into place.
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SANS ☛ Linux Process Name Masquerading - SANS Internet Storm Center
In a previous diary, I talked about stack strings[1] with a practical example of them. Since my SEC670 class, I’m even more interested in malware obfuscation techniques. I had a look at process names. When you list running processes on a computer, can you trust what you see? If you're facing a rootkit, malicious processes can be simply hidden (the API calls or commands to list processed have been tampered). But a malicious process can also mimic a non-suspicious name by masquerading their name. This technique (T1036 in the MITRE ATT&CK framework[2]) has been used by attackers in many campaigns. A good example of the Velvet Ant Chinese group[3]. The goal is to hide the “malware” process name by replacing it with something that won’t attract the Security Analyst’s eyes or defeat security controls.