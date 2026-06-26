news
Programming Leftovers
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Matthew Rocklin ☛ Frisky and Xarray Example - Matthew Rocklin
A couple months ago I was doing some consulting work for a finance group that used Dask and Xarray at the ~10 TiB scale. It was slow. I decided to make it faster.
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Computational Complexity ☛ The Zone
With AI generated and assisted proofs, we may think of outsourcing the zone to ChatGPT and Claude. We may prove more and stronger theorems, but you'll understand the results just a little bit less and mathematics will become a little less fun.
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Security Week ☛ GitLab Patches Code Execution, Information Disclosure Vulnerabilities
GitLab has rolled out Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE) security updates that resolve 13 vulnerabilities, including three high-severity bugs.
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SQ Magazine ☛ GitLab Security Update Fixes 13 Dangerous Vulnerabilities
GitLab has released a new security update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities across its Community Edition and Enterprise Edition platforms, including three high severity flaws and several medium severity issues that could expose sensitive information, enable cross site scripting attacks, or conceal malicious content.
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Daniel Stenberg ☛ Trailing dots are the worst
Trailing dots after hostnames in URLs remain my worst enemies. I wrote about several problems with them in the past that involved those nasty things. They are still painful. When we shipped curl 8.21.0 on June 24 2026 we fixed at least three brand new problems that involved trailing dots. C’mon, follow me down the trailing dot rabbit hole, episode two. I can just feel that there will be a third episode as well in a future…
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Linux Links ☛ checkglobals – R package that performs static analysis of R source code dependencies
checkglobals is an R package that performs static analysis of R source code dependencies.
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Rust
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Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: The many journeys of learning Rust
This is another post in our series covering what we learned through the Vision Doc process. We previously described the overall approach and what we learned about doing user research, we explored what people love about Rust, dug into what it takes to ship safety-crticial Rust, and described some of the major challenges that people face when using Rust.
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Collabora ☛ Kraid: A new compiler for Panfrost
Kraid is a new Rust-based compiler for Panfrost that replaces the aging Bifrost-rooted compiler stack with a cleaner, more flexible design for modern Mali GPUs, improving IR structure, register allocation, hardware testing, and long-term maintainability.
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