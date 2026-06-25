Free Software, Open Data, and Standards Leftovers

There is a consensus that AWS and Microsoft have been ripping off both British businesses and the government to the tune of hundreds of millions of inflated cloud charges, according to investigations by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The difficulty of taxing companies like Amazon and Uber is also well understood. There is widespread knowledge that US multinationals are using tax efficiency measures to ensure that they do not pay their way towards the maintenance of basic state functions. Such companies, many of them being tech giants, now occupy a very large part of our economy, as detailed in Vassal State; whose author, Angus Hanton, can hardly be accused of being a radical leftist.