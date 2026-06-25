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Steam Machine Rising While XBox is Dying
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ZDNet ☛ 3 ways the new Steam Machine could be a huge win for Linux
Valve has finally given us the details for the Steam Machine. Hip, hip, huzzah! This new gaming console will play all your favorite Steam games and will feel more like a console.
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5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A Steam Machine
Valve's Steam Machine is the company's latest major hardware launch since the Steam Deck handheld in 2022. There are a lot of caveats to Valve's small-form-factor PC, much like the Deck, but its pricing altered the entire conversation around it. Valve has made it clear that it had no way to reduce the PC's price tag, which starts at $1,049 for 512GB of storage and no controller. The company is at the mercy of the RAM and SSD pricing crisis caused by the high demand for AI data centers.
The Steam Machine could have been a solid entry-level PC for a lot of people. In benchmark testing, the system fails to live up to big-budget PCs, and its performance is comparable to PCs with low-end graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX 5050. If the Steam Machine had been sold at its originally envisioned price of $750, it would have been a much easier pill to swallow. Today, it's a system you almost have to be briefed on before diving in.
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Lutris Setup 2026: Run Windows Games on Linux in 12 Steps [Ed: It seems like tech-insider.org is a slopfarm though]
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Aftermath Site LLC ☛ Microsoft Raising Xbox Price For A Third—Third!—Time As Mass Layoffs Loom
Microsoft is upping the price of its current generation consoles for a third time in two years. A September price increase made the 2TB Xbox Series X $800; Thursday, Microsoft axed that console entirely, because now the 1TB Xbox Series X costs $800. The company announced the news amid reports that mass layoffs at Xbox businesses are coming or underway.
The 512GB consoles will increase by $100, and the 1TB models will increase by $150, Microsoft wrote in a post on Xbox Wire. The pricing goes into effect globally on Aug. 1.
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Xbox Layoffs Seemingly Begin As Devs Reveal They're 'Open To Work'
Back in the middle of June, there were countless reports and rumours doing the rounds about upcoming Xbox layoffs and potential studio closures, and we're expecting a lot more concrete news on this in the coming days.