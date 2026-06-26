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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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The Register MS is Promoting a Pyramid Scheme for Money, But It Is Over 6 Million Pounds in Debt
How much lower can the reputation of this publisher sink?
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The Cyber Show on How Data is Misused and Broadcast is Abused to Crush Resistance to Harmful Technology
We recently published a number of articles about how Computer Science is coming under attack
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Assessing the "Worth" of a Life
Don't let blunt plutocrats decide whether Venezuelans deserve sympathy or not
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More Weight of IBM's Stock is Ascribed to Lies and Things That Do Not Exist
Turning stones into gold?
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 118 Out of 200: Exposing Crimes is Not a Crime, It is a Public Service
We will soon enter the sixth year of lawfare
New
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Microsoft Falls to Lowest Value Since 2023
Microsoft can come back down to somewhere below $100
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This Could be the Start of Microsoft's Biggest Wave of Layoffs in 50+ Years
This is what it looked like for Intel a few years ago
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Gemini Links 25/06/2026: Unix-like People and NeoGeo
Links for the day
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Members of the Delegations in the EPO's Administrative Council Told That Amid Unrest Campinos Must Go; a Year of EPO Strikes Means It's Time to Change Leadership
Which strategy is needed for the European Patent Organisation?
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Increasing Participation Rates in Staff Representatives' Elections at the European Patent Office (EPO)
The industrial actions seem to have brought colleagues closer together
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Microsoft's Mass Layoffs Have Already Begun (Could Not Wait 'Til July)
Microsoft's biggest layoffs round in 50+ years?
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Planning 20-Year Techrights Event
Interested people can contact us in IRC
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Links 25/06/2026: Earthquakes Strike Venezuela, Conflict of Interest in Kangaroo Court UPC
Links for the day
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Links 25/06/2026: "Why We Need Seed Legislation" and XBox Chaos Predicted by Insiders
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 25/06/2026: Hobbies Change, Young love, Strange Encounter, and Raspberry Pi Zero W
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, June 24, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, June 24, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
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