news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Kernel Spacen
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Bootlin ☛ Embedded Linux Security training: materials available, new sessions open
Back in April 2026, we announced our brand new Embedded Linux Security training course, prepared by Bootlin engineers Olivier Benjamin and Mathieu Dubois-Briand. We are happy to be sharing a number of updates regarding this training: feedback from the first sessions, availability of complete training materials, and new public sessions being available end of 2026.
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Graphics Stack
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Display Next Hackfest 2026
This year, there was another display next hackfest, this time in Nice, France. This was a very productive hackfest, so I’ll focus just on my personal highlights here.
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Applications
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TecMint ☛ 5 Google Docs Alternatives You Can Self-Host on Linux
That said, online office suites have come a long way over the years, and Google is no longer the only company offering powerful tools for creating and collaborating on documents.
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Narrowed Estraier
This is a fork of the original Hyper Estraier version 1.4.13 by Mikio Hirabayashi at https://dbmx.net/hyperestraier/, a full-text search system released between 2004 and 2007.
The project has been renamed from "Hyper Estraier" to "Narrowed Estraier" to reflect its narrowed scope: only local-index full-text search is supported. The peer-to-peer node server, network search, language bindings, and other facilities have all been removed.
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Games
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Valve Steam Machine price hike similar to Steam Deck's 45% increase, company confirms — was probably priced competitively against the PS5 Pro before the RAMpocalypse
Valve engineers hinted that the nearly 45% price increase on the Steam Deck applied to the Steam Machine as well. This brings the estimated original price to under $750 for the base console.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Just fixing a bug!
Or at least that was the plan...
The original intent was simply to fix an issue in the Oxygen cursor theme. Some cursor sizes were missing and i thought this would be one of those quick fixes. You know... the kind that takes 10 minutes. Several days later I was redoing most of the animated cursors.
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