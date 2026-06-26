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Free and Open Source Software
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Cozystack - Kubernetes-based cloud platform and framework
Cozystack is a Kubernetes-based cloud platform and framework for turning bare metal servers into a self-hosted cloud environment.
It provides a REST API for provisioning Kubernetes clusters, Database-as-a-Service instances, virtual machines, load balancers, HTTP caching services, and other infrastructure services. The platform is suitable for building private clouds, public cloud backends, and cost-effective development environments.
This is free and open source software.
txt2epub - text files to EPUB
txt2epub is a command-line utility for Linux that converts one or more plain ASCII or UTF-8 text files into an EPUB document.
It’s aimed at users who want a quick, lightweight way to turn plain text books or chapters into e-reader friendly files, while adding useful EPUB metadata such as title and author information, a table of contents, and an optional cover image.
This is free and open source software.
Canine - self-hosted Kubernetes deployment platform
Canine is a self-hosted Kubernetes deployment platform that brings a Platform-as-a-Service style workflow to your own infrastructure.
It’s designed to make Kubernetes application deployment more approachable, letting developers deploy from Git repositories, manage services from a web interface, and use Kubernetes without manually writing lots of YAML manifests.
This is free and open source software.
Bookery - CLI-first ebook library manager
Bookery is a CLI-first ebook library manager that helps organize EPUB libraries from the terminal.
It’s inspired by beets and Calibre, with a metadata-first workflow for matching books against online sources, reviewing corrections, maintaining a local catalog, and syncing a cleaned library to Kobo devices while keeping original files untouched.
This is free and open source software.
ph-css - Java library for parsing, representing, modifying, and writing CSS stylesheets
ph-css is a Java library for parsing, representing, modifying, and writing CSS stylesheets.
It focuses on the grammatical structure of CSS, letting applications read complete stylesheets or inline declaration lists, traverse CSS objects, adjust rules and URLs, and serialize the result as formatted or optimized output. The project also includes a Maven plugin for compressing CSS files during a build.
This is free and open source software.