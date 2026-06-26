news
IBM/Red Hat: RHEL, Fedora, Podman, Flatpak.org
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Red Hat ☛ Build a RHEL environment with image builder and content templates
Consistent image builds, or golden images are an important part of any standard operating environment (SOE). You need to guarantee that the software in the image remains consistent from build to build until you update your approved package set. Beyond the image, you need to be sure that your running systems are receiving the same updates as your image, so that you can maintain consistency throughout your environment. Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux image builder, hosted on the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console, and content templates can help you achieve that consistent environment.
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora at XV P.I.W.O. Poznań Free Software Fest
On Saturday May 30th 2026, the XV edition of P.I.W.O. PoznaÅ„ Free Software Fest was held in PoznaÅ„, Poland.
P.I.W.O. is an event with a long history. Between 2004 and 2018, it was organized by various student associations at the PoznaÅ„ University of Technology. After 2018’s XIII edition (superstition much?), it entered a long hiatus that lasted until 2025, when members of the newly-formed Knyfyrtel PoznaÅ„ Hackerspace decided to bring it back. The reactivated event proved a huge success, with the XIV edition bringing in 197 attendees. As such, ambitions for 2026 were rather big.
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LWN ☛ Podman 6.0 released
Version 6.0.0 of the Podman container-management tool has been released. Notable new features include the ability to set multiple static IP addresses for containers, improvements in network isolation that make Podman more compatible with Docker, changes to the way Quadlet commands function, many new options for many existing podman commands, and a rewrite of Podman's configuration file handling.
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Jakub Steiner ☛ Flatpak.org Rewrite
The Flatpak website has been running on Middleman for years and time hasn't been kind. Touching the project resulted in seeing 42 vulnerability warnings. The gem itself hasn't seen an update in ages, and the dependency list is rather large.