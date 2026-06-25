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Growing Up
Tomorrow it'll be 40 days since we began (re)settling all the shells in a new tank and they are doing very well, it seems like none has died since. With rising temperatures (temperatures topped 36C in some part of the country) the behaviour changes because the water gets warmer. Things will cool down tomorrow.
Aside from that, we have begun making tentative plans for a 20-year Techrights event having celebrated 22 years of Tux Machines just earlier this month.
Lately we have had more opportunities to get our government involved and interested in what we do. We consider this a sign of maturity. █
Image source: Orchid From Venezuela