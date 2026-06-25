GNU/Linux Coverage in LWN (Mostly Kernel)

In a shortened session in the filesystem track at the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit, Amir Goldstein gave an update on the overlayfs union filesystem. There are some new features over the last few years that he wanted to mention, along with looking at the status of nesting overlayfs layers. The composefs use case that was discussed at the summit in 2023 has led to some interesting changes to overlayfs.

Overlayfs provides a way to create a single mounted filesystem that is created from multiple other filesystems fused together. It presents a union of the files in the various filesystems, though the underlying filesystems are ordered so that entries from filesystems above take precedence over the same file and directory names in the lower layers. Often, the top layer is writable so that users can change the files as they appear in the mounted overlayfs without actually changing anything in the (typically read-only) lower layers.