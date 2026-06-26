news
Web Browsers and Mail Clients: Curl, Brave, Thunderbird, and Firefox
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Security Week ☛ 25-Year-Old Vulnerability Patched in Curl
This release resolves the highest number of CVEs patched with a single curl update, including an issue that was introduced in version 7.7, shipped on March 22, 2001.
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Hackaday ☛ CSS On The ESP32
It’s worth noting that this isn’t a full browser engine. As you might expect, some concessions had to be made to get it running on the ESP32. Namely, it doesn’t handle “:hover” states because it’s designed for touchscreen use, fonts are rasterized, and the UI tree is limited to just 512 nodes. Regardless, it shows that using CSS and TypeScript to develop for the ESP32 is entirely possible without some crazy loss of performance. If you want to build easy interfaces on an ESP32 while leaning on web dev experience, this could be very useful indeed.
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Chromium
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It's FOSS ☛ Linux Users Get This For Free! Brave Origin Costs $59.99 For Everyone Else
Brave strips out AI, Rewards, Wallet, and VPN, but ad and tracker blocking stay intact for Origin users.
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Don't let that fool you into thinking that this is some half-baked browser; you still get regular security upgrades, Chromium-specific patches, and general browser updates.
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Mozilla
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Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Blog: Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest: June 2026
Welcome back from the Thunderbird development team!
The past few months have been exceptionally busy across the project. As we approach the midpoint of the year, we’ve been focused on a mixture of delivering user-facing features, investing in long-term architectural improvements, and preparing for the next ESR cycle.
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: MozPhab 2.15.3 Released
Bugs resolved in Moz-Phab 2.15.3: [...]
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