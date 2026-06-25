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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 25, 2026



Quoting: Twenty glorious years of Dedoimedo! —

If you ask me, if we somehow could, I would gladly go back to the early 2010s. At least computers-wise. We had everything we have today. HD content, check. Streaming, check. Navigation, offline and online, check. You could use voice to text and vice versa, you could drive cars with real buttons and handbrake, you could do your software stuff on a desktop, a tablet or a phone, take your pick. Everything was there, minus the pervasive social crappola and so-called AI. Old man yells at the clouds? Nah. Intelligent man is not willing to bend over.

The world forever changes. But one great privilege of having a website for twenty years is that it serves as an excellent time machine for one's own thoughts and ideas. I can always go back to my early articles and see what I was thinking back then, how I reasoned technology of the day. If you read my article on what Linux needs to gain market share, written in 2009, you will see that my curmudgeonly brain worked well even in its younger, more naive form. So yes, I observe the change, I judge the change, but I don't let it blindly influence me. Dedoimedo grew and morphed and evolved, and with it, so did I, but I believe I've never lost the drive and the mission that propelled me to create this site in the first place: to create best content, no matter what the topic may be.

Enough melancholy. Enough whining. Enough pining. You got what you needed. Nostalgia. Snark. Some light factoids. So what now? Well, how about you show some love and support, you grumpy old dinosaurs! Shower me with gifts and praise. Go buy my books as an anniversary treat! Do something positive! Be like me, all sunshine and rainbows! And that's enough for today. Happy twentieth birthday, Dedoimedo. Party on.