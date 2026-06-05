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Manufacturing More Birds in Manchester
Some excellent news
Whenever I bring home sacks of seeds I probably contribute to further growth in the population of birds.
So we think Bot's (Bottle's name abbreviated) eggs have hatched; this past week every day - more so in mornings - her neck is full of sticky membrane. At first we thought she had eaten worms or snails. But this kind of bird has no interest in them, so we assume there is a nest somewhere. It would explain why Bottle has been so aggressive lately and very eager for food (visiting about 20 times per day). Maybe in a couple of months the chicks will be grown enough to start flying here with their mother, Bot. █
Image source: Ducks by a canal (or geese)