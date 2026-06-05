Manufacturing More Birds in Manchester

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LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) Orange Pi Unveils AI Station with Ascend 310 and 176 TOPS Compute

Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.

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Tails 7.8.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release to Fix Serious Security Vulnerabilities

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KDE Gear 26.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.1, KDE Gear 26.04.2 is here to add video URL fallback and a mechanism to detect unavailable formats to AudioTube, adapt KDE Itinerary’s notification icons to the behavior changes introduced in KDE Frameworks 6.27, and adapt most of the KDE apps to KMime’s move to KDE Frameworks.

COSMIC 1.0.15 Adds Support for Multiple Full-Screen Windows per Workspace

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.14, the COSMIC 1.0.15 release adds support for multiple full-screen windows per workspace, which fixes Steam’s Big Picture mode issues, improves MIME app detection in COSMIC Files, and adds a configuration option for XDG activation (focus stealing) behavior.

Giada 1.4.2 Open-Source Loop Machine Makes Working with Scenes Smoother

Coming three weeks after Giada 1.4.1, the Giada 1.4.2 release is the second maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduced support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances.

T2 Linux 26.6 Brings Linux 7.0, Refined KDE Plasma Desktop with Flatpak Support

T2/Linux 26.6 delivers a further refined KDE Plasma desktop experience with integrated Flatpak app support, while also providing a fully reproducible Wayland-based KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop across both glibc and musl LLVM/Clang builds, and an updated toolchain with the latest GCC 16.1 and LLVM/Clang 22.1 compilers.

Tor Project blog

Supporting those who speak out

Fear of digital surveillance breeds silence. 

New Release: Tails 7.8.1

For example, if an attacker was able to exploit other unknown security vulnerabilities in an application included in Tails, they might then use this vulnerability to take full control of your Tails and deanonymize you.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.15

This release contains important security updates to the tor daemon and fixes some censorship circumvention problems.

original

Manufacturing More Birds in Manchester

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2026

Ducks by a canal (or geese)

Some excellent news

Whenever I bring home sacks of seeds I probably contribute to further growth in the population of birds.

So we think Bot's (Bottle's name abbreviated) eggs have hatched; this past week every day - more so in mornings - her neck is full of sticky membrane. At first we thought she had eaten worms or snails. But this kind of bird has no interest in them, so we assume there is a nest somewhere. It would explain why Bottle has been so aggressive lately and very eager for food (visiting about 20 times per day). Maybe in a couple of months the chicks will be grown enough to start flying here with their mother, Bot.

Image source: Ducks by a canal (or geese)

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