news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2026



Quoting: I ditched Ubuntu for Fedora Atomic, and now I can't imagine going back to a mutable OS —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

My move from Windows to Linux was a fun time. I wasn't sure which distro I wanted to settle with, and I wasn't sure what I wanted out of Linux. So, I did what anyone would do: go on a wild Linux road trip where I would install pretty much any OS I thought looked cool and see which ones I liked the best. Ventoy was a real help here; I still have my USB drive sitting around, filled to the brim with ISOs like some sort of open-source Swiss army knife.