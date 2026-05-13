Fedora, Flatpak, and IBM Red Hat's Annual Event Being About 90% About Slop and Selling Microsoft

Fedora plans to launch an AI Developer Desktop with a stable LTS kernel and pre-configured Atomic images to make local AI tools easier to run.

This plan prioritizes privacy and local execution but has sparked intense community backlash.

The core tension isn't about AI itself. It's about kernel stability as a prerequisite for AI hardware support. By shifting to an LTS kernel, Fedora is prioritizing reliable NVIDIA driver operation over its long-standing philosophy of shipping the latest kernel.

Despite the controversy, Fedora plans to offer a "Fedora Remix" specifically to include NVIDIA's CUDA runtime, a pragmatic license workaround that acknowledges legal restrictions while pushing forward technically, even as volunteers resign over the direction.