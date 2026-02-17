news
Games: Battlestar Galactica, ABIDE, Log Riders, and More
Space strategy game Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes has a demo out now | GamingOnLinux
Battlestar Galactica is one of the best space sci-fi series around, and now you have a chance to explore more in Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes. A demo has just been published on Steam ahead of the full release sometime in Q2 2026.
ABIDE is an extreme stop-motion horror game from the devs of Judero and Mashina | GamingOnLinux
Set in a secluded community retreat that uses various therapeutic techniques to try and rehabilitate its residents, ABIDE certainly looks to be different.
Comedy co-op physics platformer Log Riders adds Linux support and looks hilarious | GamingOnLinux
Log Riders is a co-op platformer around running on top of wooden logs, it looks hilarious and now there's full Native Linux support too. It released originally on February 12th, with the latest update adding both Linux and macOS support.
Get some quality horror in the Love You to Death Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
The Love You to Death Humble Bundle has some highly rated scarier experiences for cheaps, here's your usual run over what games you can get in it. Listed below are the games with Steam links, player ratings and Steam Deck Verified / ProtonDB ratings for you too.
Clean the infected family PC in the new Antivirus Survivors 2003 Professional demo | GamingOnLinux
Antivirus Survivors 2003 Professional takes the idea of Vampire Survivors and everything similar, and turns you into a mouse cursor inside an infected PC. With a retro Windows style, it's actually quite funny what the developer has done with it.
X4: Foundations is getting cross-platform cloud saves - possible breakage coming for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Egosoft have announced that X4: Foundations is finally getting cross-platform Steam Cloud saves, but desktop Linux users may need to make some backups.
Blue Archive devs confirm Steam Deck and controller support is on the way | GamingOnLinux
The free to play Blue Archive from NEXON arrived on Steam last year, and they've confirmed upgrades are coming for Steam Deck and controller players. Covered here on GamingOnLinux back in July 2025, the game already works on Linux / SteamOS even with their "NGS(Nexon Game Security)" anti-cheat (as listed on our anti-cheat page).
Thoroughly strange dungeon crawler Pluto is all about constructing spells and using your fingers | GamingOnLinux
With a pretty creepy looking style, the dungeon crawler Pluto is all about experimentation as you construct spells and wiggle your fingers. They've recently set a release date for March 9th, and a demo refresh is coming for Steam Next Fest on February 23rd.
The clever ASCII animated Stone Story RPG is getting a full standalone sequel | GamingOnLinux
Stone Story Ascension was recently revealed as the full standalone follow-up to the impressive Stone Story RPG.
GE-Proton 10-31 brings fixes for Arknights: Endfield, Duet Night Abyss and more | GamingOnLinux
Update 16/02/26 16:33 UTC - another hotfix GE-Proton 10-32 is out now: [...]