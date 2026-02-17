news
today's leftovers
Desktop
Ghacks ☛ Why Most Users Stay On Windows Despite Linux Being Free?
These 3 factors explain why: software and hardware compatibility, user familiarity, and Microsoft’s long-standing control over institutional environments.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Open Hardware/Modding
Arduino ☛ This LEGO alarm clock is as loud as a rocket launch
To convert that LEGO kit into an alarm clock, Rasic 3D-printed a launch pad that acts as an enclosure for a few electronic components. The most important of those is an Arduino UNO R4 WiFi board. It displays the time on an LED matrix and cranks the launch mechanism with a stepper motor. It also plays the alarm sound — anything the user chooses to record — through a repurposed megaphone by “pushing” the play button on that megaphone’s control board with a relay.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Object detection with Ultralytics YOLO26 on Raspberry Pi
YOLO (You Only Look Once) is a powerful object detection model created by Ultralytics that enables you to identify content in images and videos from the command line and Python. From here, you can perform classification and respond to images or videos with your code.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Events
The Register UK ☛ Open source registries don't have enough money to implement basic security
Open source registries are in financial peril, a co-founder of an open source security foundation warned after inspecting their books. And it's not just the bandwidth costs that are killing them.
"The problem is they don't have enough money to spend on the very security features that we all desperately need to stop being a bunch of idiots and installing fu when it's malware," said Michael Winser, a co-founder of Alpha-Omega, a Linux Foundation project to help secure the open source supply chain.
