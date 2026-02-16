news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
-
TechRadar ☛ Who remembers IRC? Clearly some hackers, as a new Linux botnet uses some incredibly old-school methods to cut costs [Ed: The issue here is weak passwords, not Linux or IRC]
Automated SSH brute-forcing rapidly spreads the botnet through cloud server infrastructures
-
-
Applications
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Weathr app turns the GNU/Linux terminal into a live weather display — background ASCII animated real-time weather show is powered by Open-Meteo
An open-source Rust-based app teleports real-time ASCII art-based weather animations into your terminal backdrop.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] This week, in our News section, we talk about the KDE Linux distribution introducing delta updates to reduce bandwidth consumption while Redox OS hits a new development milestone. [...]
-
New Releases
-
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.1.5 released
Announcement of 7.1.4: [...]
-
-
BSD
-
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2026/02/15
One link is very modern, the others are not. Places to Telnet. This should keep you busy for a bit. (via) The Visible Zorker Project (and Patreon). Meshtastic and Meshcore, which I am seeing more often. Tcl: The Most Underrated, But The Most Productive Programming Language. (via) A short list of good games.
-
Dan Langille ☛ Upgrading a jail by replacing it
FreshPorts has three mail jails on each node:
1. ingress01 – puts stuff into the database
2. nginx01 – pulls stuff from the database and puts it on the webpage
3. pg01 – the PostgreSQL database
ingress01 contains another jail, freshports – It is mainly used for isolation and a clean room in which make -V can be run to extract data from the ports tree.
It is this jail which I need to upgrade.
-
-