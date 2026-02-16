news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Linux Saloon
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Creating Discord in the Matrix | LINUX Unplugged 654
We were minutes away from shutting down our Matrix server when the Discord news hit. Now we’re not just keeping it, we're doubling down. Can open source seize this moment?
-
CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 187 | Open Mic Night
This was a great episode of Linux Saloon. Lots of great discussion, fantastic participation and some touchy topics. The conversations stayed friendly even if we aren’t all in agreement on the various topics. What have you been doing in tech or Linux?