news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers
It's FOSS ☛ cURL Gets Rid of Its Bug Bounty Program Over Hey Hi (AI) Slop Overrun
Daniel Stenberg says the inflow of Hey Hi (AI) slop has become unsustainable for the curl security team to handle.
[Old] Maryanne Wachter ☛ Why is multithreading Selenium lousy on MacOS?
I've been working on a new data problem that has necessitated using Selenium to extract information expediently. To further speed up the process because I'm impatient as hell, I decided to utilize the ThreadPoolExecutor from the concurrent.futures in my python script to spin up a bunch of Chrome instances like this: [...]
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Harry Cresswell ☛ The config directory
For simple Hugo sites, a single configuration file is usually all you’ll need. However, for bigger projects, with large configurations, it’s often a good idea to split your hugo.toml file into multiple files using the configuration directory.
The config directory is helpful for managing how your config behaves across different environments, as well as for organising multilingual menus, params, modules, build options and various other site configuration settings.
In this post we’re going to look at how it works.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
Chuck Grimmett ☛ Hand drawn maps
I’ve been digging through old guidebooks looking for trout fishing spots, and two of them have hand drawn stream maps, complete with names of specific pools, runs, eddies, and points of interest. Newer digital maps, often based on state GIS data or Google Maps, are great for easy mobile access, but I haven’t come across any with the local knowledge marked on them. I’m thinking about photocopying and laminating some of these to keep in my bag.
