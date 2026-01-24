Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Leftovers

For simple Hugo sites, a single configuration file is usually all you’ll need. However, for bigger projects, with large configurations, it’s often a good idea to split your hugo.toml file into multiple files using the configuration directory.

The config directory is helpful for managing how your config behaves across different environments, as well as for organising multilingual menus, params, modules, build options and various other site configuration settings.

In this post we’re going to look at how it works.