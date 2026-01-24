OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Review of the week and Planet News Roundup

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

Just in time for the weekend, we have managed to get a snapshot out. You likely noticed the gap between Jan 13 and Jan 21; this was due to some tricky conflicts between Postfix and SELinux. While the pause dragged on longer than we would have liked, the resolution was successful.

Crucially, nothing broke on existing systems, and new submissions to Factory continued to be processed in the background. This resulted in a massive accumulation of changes rolling into snapshot 20260121.