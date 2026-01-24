news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
Tuan-Anh ☛ What has Docker become?
Docker’s journey reads like a startup trying to find product-market fit, except Docker already had product-market fit - they created the containerization standard that everyone uses. The problem is that Docker the technology became so successful that Docker the company struggled to monetize it. When your core product becomes commoditized and open source, you need to find new ways to add value.
Graphics Stack
Mike Blumenkrantz: Unpopular Opinion
Today is a big day for graphics. We got shiny new extensions and a new RM2026 profile, huzzah.
VK_EXT_descriptor_heap is huge. I mean in terms of surface area, the sheer girth of the spec, and the number of years it’s been under development. Seriously, check out that contributor list. Is it the longest ever? I’m not about to do comparisons, but it might be.
So this is a big deal, and everyone is out in the streets (I assume to celebrate such a monumental leap forward), and I’m not.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Nicolas Fella ☛ Detecting Memory Leaks in KDE CI
Leaking memory is impolite. It’s messy, it can suggest logic bugs, and thanks to Hey Hi (AI) grifters RAM is expensive.
Unfortunately C++ makes it rather easy to leak memory. Fortunately we have tools to find such leaks. One such tool is Leak Sanitizer (LSAN) from the Address Sanitizer (ASAN) family. It’s using compiler-based instrumentation for the code to reports any leaks after the program terminates.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Debian Family
Daniel Pocock ☛ Senior management and HR email privacy: Martin Ebnoether (venty), Axel Beckert (xtaran) & Debian abuse in Switzerland
Nonetheless, from September 2018 to the point where the suicide cluster first became widespread public knowledge in 2022, that is more than three years the Debianist cyberbullies had sustained a campaign of harassment against my family and I.
Their attempt to raid Proton Mail and find every source of leaks about Debianism was a new low. We have to look beyond Axel Beckert, the dirty man who signed the document, and look at his partner too. After all, some people may not realize these men are involved romantically. When they begged the police to raid Proton Mail, did they tell the police that Beckert's boyfriend and I had both been working at the same company in the super-secret Zug tax haven?
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
How to avoid package End of Life through backporting
Explore Ubuntu Pro options at ubuntu.com/pro or contact our team to discuss your requirements.
