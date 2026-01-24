GNU/Linux Leftovers

Today is a big day for graphics. We got shiny new extensions and a new RM2026 profile, huzzah.

VK_EXT_descriptor_heap is huge. I mean in terms of surface area, the sheer girth of the spec, and the number of years it’s been under development. Seriously, check out that contributor list. Is it the longest ever? I’m not about to do comparisons, but it might be.

So this is a big deal, and everyone is out in the streets (I assume to celebrate such a monumental leap forward), and I’m not.