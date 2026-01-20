news
PostgreSQL Development in 2025 and PostgreSQL-Related New Releases
Robert Haas ☛ Robert Haas: Who Contributed to PostgreSQL Development in 2025?
Here is another annual blog post breaking down code contributions to PostgreSQL itself (not ecosystem projects) by principal author. I have mentioned every year that this methodology has many limitations and fails to capture a lot of important work, and I reiterate that this year as usual. Nonetheless, many people seem to find these statistics helpful, so here they are.
PostgreSQL ☛ pgmetrics 1.19 released
We're happy to announce the release of v1.19 of pgmetrics. Changes since the v1.18 release include: [...]
PostgreSQL ☛ pgmoneta 0.20
PostgreSQL ☛ pgBackRest 2.58.0 Released
January 19, 2026: The pgBackRest community is pleased to announce the release of pgBackRest 2.58.0, the latest version of the reliable, easy-to-use backup and restore solution that can seamlessly scale up to the largest databases and workloads.
pgBackRest supports a robust set of features for managing your backup and recovery infrastructure, including: parallel backup/restore, full/differential/incremental backups, block incremental backup, multiple repositories, delta restore, parallel asynchronous archiving, per-file checksums, page checksums (when enabled) validated during backup, multiple compression types, encryption, partial/failed backup resume, backup from standby, tablespace and link support, S3/Azure/GCS/SFTP support, backup expiration, local/remote operation via SSH or TLS, flexible configuration, and more.
pgBackRest can be installed from the PostgreSQL Yum Repository or the PostgreSQL APT Repository and packages are also available many other distributions. Source code can be downloaded from releases.