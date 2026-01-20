news
Red Hat, Fedora, and IBM's Slopfest
Red Hat ☛ An in-depth look at the Software Catalog and Templates
In our previous article, we described the Software Catalog and Software Template components of Red Hat Developer Hub at a high level. This article will go deeper into these concepts to reveal how these components are constructed and how Red Bait Developer Hub uses them to populate the internal and promote discovery.
Common fields
Entities in Red Bait Developer Hub follow common schemas similar to resource definitions in Kubernetes. All entities have common fields and metadata, while the specific kinds have various specifications.
The following is an example of the component entity’s common fields.
Andreas Schneider: Some 🌳💞 for RPM Spec
I had attempted to start the project the year before but was lost. The next year, the tree-sitter documentation improved, and I finally understood the basics and began developing tree-sitter-rpmspec.
RPM Spec is challenging to parse. RPM spec files are parsed in multiple stages, roughly following these phases:
Two years ago, I started to look into writing a tree-sitter parser as part of the “Day of Learning” at my employer. As I write and edit many RPM Spec files (also at work), I wanted better highlighting in my text editor, which is Neovim.
Adam Williamson: CI and LLM review on Fedora Forge with Forgejo Actions [Ed: IBM is Outsourcing Red Hat's Fedora to Slop to 'Save Money']
Hi folks! Over the last couple of weeks, we have migrated nearly all the quality team's repositories from Pagure (the old Fedora forge) to the new, Forgejo-based Fedora Forge. As part of this, I've figured out a process for doing CI with Forgejo Actions. I also came up with a way to do automated LLM pull request reviews, for those interested in that.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: 2 Weeks Left: The Flock 2026 CFP Ends Feb 2
Prague is calling! The deadline for the Flock 2026 CFP (Call for Proposals) is fast approaching. You have until Monday, February 2nd to submit your session ideas for Fedoraâ€™s premier contributor conference.
We are returning to the heart of Europe (June 14â€“16) to define the next era of our operating system. Whether you are a kernel hacker, a community organizer, or an emerging local-first Hey Hi (AI) enthusiast, Flock is where the roadmap for the next year in Fedora gets written.
Red Hat ☛ Deploy an Oracle SQLcl MCP server on Red Bait OpenShift
This blog post shows how to deploy and secure a basic Oracle SQLcl Model Context Protocol (MCP) server on a Red Hat OpenShift cluster and use it with the OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) platform as an Hey Hi (AI) quickstart deployed on OpenShift. AI quickstarts are demo applications that show real-world Hey Hi (AI) use cases. This quickstart connects agentic Hey Hi (AI) applications to an Oracle 23ai data warehouse backend. Many OpenShift customers rely on Oracle backends for both transactional and analytical requirements, making this pattern useful.
Red Hat ☛ Transform complex metrics into actionable insights with this Hey Hi (AI) quickstart
Managing Hey Hi (AI) infrastructure in production can often feel overwhelming. A single vLLM model deployment can generate hundreds of metrics across GPU utilization, token throughput, cache efficiency, and latency measurements. Add OpenShift cluster metrics, and you're looking at thousands of data points that need constant monitoring.
As a result, most teams either ignore metrics entirely (dangerous), get lost in dashboards full of technical jargon (ineffective), or spend hours manually correlating data across systems (inefficient). What if you could just ask "How is my GPU performing?" or "Why is my model slow?" and get clear, actionable answers?