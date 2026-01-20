A floating point number f has the form f=m·2e where m is called the mantissa and e is a signed integer exponent. We like to read numbers scaled by powers of ten, not two, so computers need algorithms to convert binary floating-point to and from decimal text. My 2011 post “Floating Point to Decimal Conversion is Easy” argued that these conversions can be simple as long as you don’t care about them being fast. But I was wrong: fast converters can be simple too, and this post shows how.

The main idea of this post is to implement fast unrounded scaling, which computes an approximation to x·2e·10p, often in a single 64-bit multiplication. On that foundation we can build nearly trivial printing and parsing algorithms that run very fast. In fact, the printing algorithms run faster than all other known algorithms, including Dragon4 [30], Grisu3 [23], Errol3 [4], Ryū [2], Ryū Printf [3], Schubfach [12], and Dragonbox [17], and the parsing algorithm runs faster than the Eisel-Lemire algorithm [22]. This post presents both the algorithms and a concrete implementation in Go. I expect some form of this Go code to ship in Go 1.27 (scheduled for August 2026).

This post is rather long—far longer than the implementations!—so here is a brief overview of the sections for easier navigation and understanding where we’re headed.