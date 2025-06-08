news
Open Hardware/Retro: Commodore, Raspberry Pi, Steam Deck Internals
Hackaday ☛ Wave Drive Made With 3D Printed Parts
You can get just about any gear reduction you want using conventional gears. But when you need to get a certain reduction in a very small space with minimal to no backlash, you might find a wave drive very useful. [Mishin Machine] shows us how to build one with (mostly) 3D printed components.
Tom's Hardware ☛ New leaked Bambu Lab 3D printer images may show the next model — decoding the images reveals interesting details
Is Bambu Lab ready to ship the next 3D Printer?
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi 5-based portable Hey Hi (AI) learning platform features 41 modules, supports Arduino Nano, RPi Pico, and Micro:bit boards (Crowdfunding)
Hackaday ☛ Let’s Buy Commodore! Well, Somebody Is.
When a man wearing an Atari T-shirt tells you he’s buying Commodore it sounds like the plot for an improbable 1980s movie in which Nolan Bushnell and Jack Tramiel do battle before a neon synthwave sunset to a pulsating chiptune soundtrack. But here on the screen there’s that guy doing just that, It’s [Retro Recipes], and in the video below he’s assembling a licensing deal for the Commodore brand portfolio from the distant descendant of the Commodore of old.
Hackaday ☛ Single Tube SDR Is A Delightful Mix Of Old And New
Software Defined Radio (SDR) is the big thing these days, and why not? A single computer can get rid of a room full of boat anchors, and give you better signal discrimination than all but the best kit. Any SDR project needs an RF receiver, and in this project [mircemk] used a single 6J1 vaccum tube to produce an SSB SDR that combines the best of old and new.
peppe8o ☛ Working with 7 Segment Display and Raspberry PI Computer Boards with Python (1 Digit and 4 Digit)
In this guide, I’ll show you how to connect and configure a 7-segment display with a Raspberry Pi computer board. I will show you how to connect and how to use it with Python. This tutorial will cover both single digit 7-segment and 4-digit 7-segment displays.
Games
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Deck internals crammed inside an Fashion Company Apple Magic Keyboard create a portable gaming PC
A modder has built a keyboard computer out of the Steam Deck's internal hardware, creating an ultra-portable SteamOS computer.
It's FOSS ☛ Transform Your Raspberry Pi 5 Into Miniature Desktop Gaming Rig With These Tower Cases
Pi 5 is a remarkable device and it deserves an awesome case. Transform your Raspberry Pi 5 into a miniature desktop tower PC with these cases.
