Linux Leftovers

Linux cgroups offer a bunch of robust features for limiting resource usage and handling resource contention between different groups of processes, which you can use to implement things like per-user memory and CPU resource limits. On a systemd based system, which is to say basically almost all Linuxes today, systemd more or less completely owns the cgroup hierarchy and using cgroups for resource limits requires that the processes involved be placed inside relevant systemd units, and for that matter that the systemd units exist.