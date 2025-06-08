news
Linux Leftovers
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
TecAdmin ☛ Introduction to Terraform: Infrastructure as Code Basics
What is Terraform? Let’s Start Simple Hey there, Infra coders! Imagine you’re building a house, but instead of hammering nails and laying bricks by hand, you write a blueprint that magically builds the house for you. That’s kind of what Terraform does for tech stuff like servers, databases, and networks.
-
-
Kernel Space
-
University of Toronto ☛ A silly systemd wish for moving new processes around systemd units
Linux cgroups offer a bunch of robust features for limiting resource usage and handling resource contention between different groups of processes, which you can use to implement things like per-user memory and CPU resource limits. On a systemd based system, which is to say basically almost all Linuxes today, systemd more or less completely owns the cgroup hierarchy and using cgroups for resource limits requires that the processes involved be placed inside relevant systemd units, and for that matter that the systemd units exist.
-
Graphics Stack
-
Free Desktop ☛ mesa 25.1.3
Hello everyone,
The bugfix release 25.1.3 is now available.
This is an emergency release, out of the normal schedule, to fix a regression for AMD GFX12 (RDNA4) users who have an old firmware.
The next bugfix release is still due at the previously scheduled date, on June 18th.
Cheers, Eric
-
-