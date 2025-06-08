news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
-
Evgeni Golov: show your desk - 2025 edition
Back in 2020 I posted about my desk setup at home.
Recently someone in our
#remoteeschannel at work asked about WFH setups and given quite a few things changed in mine, I thought it's time to post an update.
But first, a picture!
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Krita ☛ Krita Monthly Update - Edition 27
Welcome to the May 2025 development and community update.
May 2025 Monthly Art Challenge Results
24 forum members took on the challenge of the "Humongous Hats" theme. Mouse Sage 🐭 by @Mythmaker
[...]
Take a look at the nominations for next month, and suggest your favorite latest artworks to be featured. Don't forget to vote when the poll opens on June 11th!
-
Pete Brown ☛ Tinkering with an old-school cable community info channel website - Exploding Comma
Inspired by the Weather Star 4000 simulator, I have spent the last few days tinkering with a Python app that generates a website in the style of one of those local cable community information channels from the 1980s.
-
Security
-
Ali Reza Hayati ☛ Free software is needed for security
Micah Lee has been working on recent controversies around TeleMessage.
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Steven Deobald: 2025-06-06 GNOME Foundation Report
Imagine a punchy, news-broadcast-sounding intro tune and probably some 3D text swinging around a shiny, silver globe. Dun da da dun: The June 6th, 2025 GNOME Foundation Report!
Sorry. These reports need a little colour or I’m going to get bored of writing them. Also sorry this one is late again! Busy week.
This week’s big activity (for me) was preparing a fundraising proposal for the Board of Directors at a special meeting on Tuesday. The day before, everyone on staff patiently listened to me shout and spit and sweat and then patiently gave me feedback. Thanks y’all.
-
-
Events
-
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
WordPress ☛ WCEU 2025: A Community Celebration in the Swiss Sun
Over 1,723 attendees from 84 countries gathered at the Messe and Congress Center Basel in Switzerland, and 20,353 more joined online for WordCamp Europe 2025. I’m personally very excited… There’s so much I want to do.
-
-
-