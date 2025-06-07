news
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Linux Format Magazine ☛ Linux Answers 001
As we're wrapping things up after 25 years, it feels right to pop the progenitor of GNU/Linux Format up here too.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Mathieu Aumont ☛ From Endeavouros to Pop!_OS
I used to run Endeavouros with KDE as my daily driver on my work laptop. (In fact it's my only laptop, I haven't used my personnal desktop for years 😁) Everything worked pretty well, except for the occasional frustration with the lack of “smart” shortcuts to organize windows on the workspace.
I tried several tiling window managers like i3 and Hyprland, but it’s easy to get lost with all the shortcuts, and using the mouse becomes complicated. Customization is a long process, I don’t want to spend time on this.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Events
FSF ☛ FSF Events: FSF Zoë Kooyman speaking at ZuriHac 2025 Monday, June 9, 2025 starting at 11:15 CEST (13:15 UTC)
LWN ☛ Netdev 0x19 videos and slides are live
The Netdev 0x19 conference was held in Zagreb, Croatia from March 10 through March 13. The organizers announced today that the videos and slides for all sessions are now online. Topics from the conference include IRQ suspension, the future of SO_TIMESTAMPING, remote TCP connection offloading, and more.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Firefox Nightly: Smarter Searches – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 182
Karl Dubost: Les Liaisons Dangereuses Or The Wrong Love For Proxy Detections
The temptation is high. The desire for shortcuts is permanent. But the story is often full of painful moments without any winners. "Les liaisons dangereuses" of detecting browsers and devices are common.
Education
Coalition for Networked Information ☛ CFP Reminder: CNI Project Briefing Series Summer 2025
We are accepting proposals for the next edition of the CNI Pre-Recorded Project Briefing Series until June 10. More information about this year-round program is available on the CNI website.
