GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

I used to run Endeavouros with KDE as my daily driver on my work laptop. (In fact it's my only laptop, I haven't used my personnal desktop for years 😁) Everything worked pretty well, except for the occasional frustration with the lack of “smart” shortcuts to organize windows on the workspace.

I tried several tiling window managers like i3 and Hyprland, but it’s easy to get lost with all the shortcuts, and using the mouse becomes complicated. Customization is a long process, I don’t want to spend time on this.