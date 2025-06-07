news
Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (go-toolset:rhel8, golang, nodejs:20, nodejs:22, openssh, and python36:3.6), Debian (edk2, libfile-find-rule-perl, and webkit2gtk), Fedora (emacs, libvpx, perl-FCGI, and seamonkey), Mageia (cifs-utils), Red Hat (containernetworking-plugins, go-toolset:rhel8, golang, gvisor-tap-vsock, krb5, mod_auth_openidc:2.3, protobuf, and thunderbird), Slackware (seamonkey), SUSE (gimp, gnutls, haproxy, opensaml, openssh, openvpn, python-cryptography, python-tornado, python311-nh3, and python311-selenium), and Ubuntu (gst-plugins-bad1.0 and linux-fips).
Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in May 2025
Welcome to our 5th report from the Reproducible Builds project in 2025! Our monthly reports outline what we’ve been up to over the past month, and highlight items of news from elsewhere in the increasingly-important area of software supply-chain security. If you are interested in contributing to the Reproducible Builds project, please do visit the Contribute page on our website.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ From Sandbox to Incubating: gittuf’s Next Step in Open Source Security
We’re pleased to share that gittuf, a platform-agnostic Git security framework, has officially progressed to the Incubating Project stage under the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF). This marks a major milestone in gittuf’s development and recognizes the project’s technical progress, community growth, and alignment with the broader mission of strengthening the open source software supply chain.
AccessNow ☛ No normalising spyware: Italy admits use, but not the full extent
On June 5, 2025, the Italian government confirmed it has used Paragon spyware to target civil society.
Security Week ☛ US Offering $10 Million Reward for RedLine Malware Developer
A reward is being offered for Maxim Alexandrovich Rudometov, who is accused of developing and managing the RedLine malware.