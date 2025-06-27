news
Debian and Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Debian Family
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: AMD Platinum Sponsor of DebConf25
We are pleased to announce that AMD
The AMD ROCm platform includes programming models, tools, compilers, libraries, and runtimes for Hey Hi (AI) and HPC solution development on AMD GPUs. Debian is an officially supported platform for AMD ROCm and a growing number of components are now included directly in the Debian distribution.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Jon Seager ☛ From NixOS to Ubuntu
Following my appointment as VP Engineering for Ubuntu, I moved all of my machines from NixOS to Ubuntu. Being responsible for decisions that affect millions of Ubuntu users comes with, in my opinion, the obligation to use the product and live with those decisions myself.
Following years of running Arch Linux and NixOS, I imagined this would be uncomfortable, but was pleasantly surprised. In this post, I’ll outline my setup and a new philosophy for how I configure my machines.
Audiocasts/Shows
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Ubuntu's Parent Company Made $292 Million Last Year
Other things we learned from Canonical's annual report: The USA accounts for 80% of their business, and their 1,175 employees have mandatory, yearly Diversity Awareness Training.
