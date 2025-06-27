GStreamer 1.26.3 Delivers Bug and Security Fixes

news

The GStreamer team has released a new bug-fix update, 1.26.3, of its cross-platform open-source multimedia framework for the stable 1.26 series.

One of the standout fixes addresses a critical security issue in the H.266 video parser and includes numerous playback enhancements. The team has also resolved a troublesome regression affecting WAV files containing acid chunks.

Additionally, an improvement tackles high memory consumption caused by a text-handling regression found in the uridecodebin3 and playbin3 components. Multimedia creators and users who experienced panic scenarios when dealing with late GOP in fragmented MP4 muxers will also be relieved, as this issue has been fixed.