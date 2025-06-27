news
GStreamer 1.26.3 Multimedia Framework Patches H.266 Video Parser Security Flaw
Coming almost a month after GStreamer 1.26.2, the GStreamer 1.26.3 release adds a new speech synthesis element around ElevenLabs API, adds new thread-sharing 1:N inter source and sink elements, as well as a ts-rtpdtmfsrc, and adds support for BT.2100 PQ and 1:4:5:3 calorimetry to the Video4Linux capture source.
It also fixes a security issue for the H.266 video parser, fixes a regression for WAV files with acid chunks, fixes high memory consumption caused by a text handling regression in uridecodebin3 and playbin3, and fixes a panic on late GOP in fragmented MP4 muxer.