Best Free and Open Source Software

If people are to remember the password without writing it down, it only encourages weak passwords, either in terms of length or complexity. Instead of trying to remember an endless array of passwords, a popular solution is to use password manager software. In fact, this type of software is an essential tool for the active internet user. It makes it easy to retrieve, manage and secure all of your passwords. The passwords are stored in an encrypted file, protected by a single master password. Consequently, the user only has to remember a single password. Password managers encourage users to choose unique, non-intuitive strong passwords for each service.

To provide an insight into the quality of software available for Linux, we have compiled a list of the finest terminal-based free password managers. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone wanting to automate the process of entering passwords and other data, and save the hassle of remembering multiple passwords.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.