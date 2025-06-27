Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, and Standards

Something we’ve long known at Mozilla is that our localization community thrives on personal connections. For years, regional meetups brought volunteers and staff together multiple times a year — forging friendships, sharing knowledge, and collectively advancing the mission of a multilingual, open internet.

After a five-year pause, we’re thrilled to share that in June 2025, we re-ignited that tradition with a pilot localization meetup at the Mozilla Berlin office; it was everything we hoped for, and more.