news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, and Standards
MJ Fransen ☛ My-Mind wonderful self-hosted mindmap web application
My-Mind is a simple mind map application, with not many bells and whistles. I see that as a big advantage.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Manuel Moreale ☛ Minimal New Page
But Google being Google I now had to spend a moment figuring out how to update it in order to make it work with Manifest V3. The app is now in Google’s hands, I have zero clue how the process works and no idea how long is gonna take for the new version to show up on the Chrome Web Store. But I did my part. You’re welcome Rodrigo.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): Reconnecting in Berlin: A Celebration of Mozilla’s Localization Community
Something we’ve long known at Mozilla is that our localization community thrives on personal connections. For years, regional meetups brought volunteers and staff together multiple times a year — forging friendships, sharing knowledge, and collectively advancing the mission of a multilingual, open internet.
After a five-year pause, we’re thrilled to share that in June 2025, we re-ignited that tradition with a pilot localization meetup at the Mozilla Berlin office; it was everything we hoped for, and more.
Education
-
Julia Evans ☛ New zine: The Secret Rules of the Terminal
If you use the terminal daily for 10 or 20 years, even if you don’t understand exactly why these things happen, you’ll probably build an intuition for them.
But having an intuition for them isn’t the same as understanding why they happen. When writing this zine I actually had to do a lot of work to figure out exactly what was happening in the terminal to be able to talk about how to reason about it.
Light Blue Touchpaper ☛ Cambridge Cybercrime Conference 2025 – Liveblog
The Cambridge Cybercrime Centre‘s eight one day conference on cybercrime was held on Monday, 23rd June 2025, which marked 10 years of the Centre.
Similar to previous “liveblog” coverage of conferences and workshops on Light Blue Touchpaper, here is a “liveblog”-style overview of the talks at this year’s conference.
Standards/Consortia
The Register UK ☛ New version of the PNG image standard released
Along with improved storage of EXIF data and official HDR support, the standard now officially supports APNGs – animated PNGs. This extension was devised by Mozilla and it's become part of the standard.
Digital Camera World ☛ sRGB or Adobe RGB? Which color space should you use on your camera, and what's the difference?
The sRGB and Adobe RGB options on cameras both use the RGB color model, where images are made up of red, green and blue color channels. That’s how digital cameras capture colors, how computer monitors and mobile devices display them and how we usually edit them. The difference lies in the range of colors these two color spaces can describe. Another word for this is their ‘gamut’.
Chris Blume ☛ PNG is back!
Jokes aside, this is exciting news. PNG is back to its former glory after its progress stalled for over two decades. Did you know the U.S. Library of Congress, Library and Archives Canada, and the National Archives of Australia recommend PNG? It is important that we keep PNG current and competitive. After 20 years of stagnation, PNG is back with renewed vigor!
