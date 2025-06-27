news
Games: Vulkan, Chroma Blasters, Number Machine, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Summer Sale 2025 is live - here's some top picks all under £20
The biggest sale event is here, the Steam Summer Sale 2025 is now live with lots and lots of games discounted. It runs from now until July 10th, so you've got plenty of time to look over everything.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vulkan API developers try to address some developer frustrations with a new extension
Vulkan has been out for around 9 years now, and The Khronos Group continue tweaking it for developers to remove frustrations. It's probably the most important thing to ever happen for Linux gaming as a whole, with it being the reason we have so many games performing so well inside of Proton.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ 10 years after release Dying Light: Retouched is a nice upgrade for the Techland zombie game
Dying Light (the original) is still one of the best open-world zombie games around, and now perhaps just even better with the Dying Light: Retouched update. This is not a remaster, as Techland have been very firm on what to call it - they say it's just enhancing the existing game.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ It took a while but the excellent co-op horror game R.E.P.O. just got a major content update
The Museum Update is the first major update to R.E.P.O since it entered Early Access in February.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice is getting another price increase
Humble Bundle have announced their monthly selection of games in Humble Choice is getting a price increase. Seems like this will affect nearly all subscribers across different regions, even if you had the "Classic Plan" that has the lower price, it's appears to also be increasing.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mecha BREAK now Steam Deck Verified and SteamOS Compatible ahead of release
Ahead of the release of Mecha BREAK on July 1st, Valve have checked it over and given it a rating for Steam Deck and SteamOS. The release time depends on timezones though, seems like for the UK it will release at 4AM UTC on July 2nd.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Chroma Blasters is a challenging music-driven twin-stick arcade shooter
Love music and twin-stick shooter high-score challenges? Chroma Blasters is one you need to try, and there's a demo available. Like a lot of smaller indie games on Steam, it released to no fanfare and doesn't even have a single Steam user review just yet.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Number Machine is an open-ended factory and automation game with math mechanics
Fans of automation puzzle games and titles from Zachtronics might like Number Machine, an open-ended factory and automation game with math mechanics. Coming in 2026 from developer ARIELEK, who previously made Please Fix The Road.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get Bioshock: The Collection and Mafia Trilogy in the latest Humble Bundle
A nice way to complete your collections here with Humble Bundle having Bioshock: The Collection and Mafia Trilogy in the latest bundle. As you've come to expect from GamingOnLinux we'll provide you with the expected compatibility for Steam Deck, SteamOS / Linux including ProtonDB ratings.