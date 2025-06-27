news
today's howtos
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Wiki.js on Debian 12
Wiki.js is free and open-source wiki software based on Node.js, Git, and Markdown. In this article, we'll show you how to install Wiki.js on a Debian 12 system.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to add non-Steam games to your Steam Deck with Heroic Games Launcher
Valve’s Steam Deck typically stores my neglected Steam games library, but with Heroic Games Launcher, I can now keep my Amazon, GoG, and Epic games close at hand and ready to play.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VLC Media Player on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC Media Player on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. VLC Media Player stands as one of the most versatile and widely-used media players across all platforms, capable of handling virtually any audio or video format you encounter.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenLiteSpeed on Fedora 42
OpenLiteSpeed represents a remarkable achievement in web server technology, offering exceptional performance while maintaining an accessible open-source framework. For system administrators and web developers looking to maximize server efficiency on Fedora 42, OpenLiteSpeed provides a compelling alternative to traditional web server solutions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OBS Studio on CentOS Stream 10
OBS Studio (Open Broadcaster Software) is a powerful, free, and open-source application designed for video recording and live streaming. This versatile software has become the preferred choice for content creators, gamers, educators, and professionals seeking reliable broadcasting solutions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Goland on Fedora 42
GoLand stands as JetBrains’ premier integrated development environment specifically designed for Go programming language development. This powerful IDE offers intelligent code completion, advanced debugging capabilities, comprehensive refactoring tools, and seamless integration with version control systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on AlmaLinux 10 [Ed: Terrible thing to be doing as this is proprietary spyware of Microsoft that steals all user passwords without consent]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on AlmaLinux 10. Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge has evolved significantly from its early days, transforming into a robust, Chromium-based browser that offers exceptional cross-platform compatibility.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NTP on AlmaLinux 10
Accurate time synchronization stands as one of the most critical yet often overlooked aspects of modern server management. When servers drift out of sync, the consequences ripple through your entire infrastructure. Authentication failures plague login attempts, log files become chronologically inconsistent, and distributed applications struggle to maintain data integrity.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DKMS on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Managing kernel modules efficiently represents a critical challenge for enterprise GNU/Linux administrators. Rocky GNU/Linux 10, as a leading enterprise-grade distribution, requires robust solutions for maintaining system stability during kernel updates. Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) emerges as the definitive framework for automating kernel module management, ensuring seamless compatibility across kernel versions without manual intervention.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DBeaver on Fedora 42
Database management has become increasingly complex in modern development environments, requiring robust tools that can handle multiple database systems efficiently. DBeaver stands out as a comprehensive solution for database administration, offering powerful features for developers, database administrators, and system administrators alike.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DBeaver on Debian 12
Database management is a crucial aspect of many development workflows. Having the right tools at your disposal can significantly enhance productivity and simplify complex database tasks. DBeaver stands out as one of the most versatile database management tools available for GNU/Linux users, offering support for numerous database systems through a unified interface.
-
-
Orchestrating Hey Hi (AI) in clinical settings with jBPM
jBPM orchestrates external AI, specifically for integrating AI-powered features into clinical settings like stroke prediction with OpenEMR.
-
TechTarget ☛ Manage Linux storage space with du and df commands
The du and df commands detailed here enable sys admins to review and understand the storage capabilities of their on-premises or cloud-based servers, whether physical or virtual.