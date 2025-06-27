BSD: Latest in BSD Now, Installing *BSD in 2025, FreeBSD Ports and Packages Security Project

DragonFly BSD is clearly the one of the four “main” BSD operating systems, that I’m least familiar with. Not because I think it’s bad or don’t like its design decisions or goals. Also certainly not because it’s the least popular one. Well, at least not directly. Indirectly it’s probably related to the latter after all: VMs are nice for some things, but I prefer installing OSes that I want to dig into on real hardware. For DragonFly BSD the range of supported hardware is somewhat narrow – and over all these years that I tried to get a DragonFly system running properly, I haven’t had much luck in that regard.