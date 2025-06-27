news
BSD: Latest in BSD Now, Installing *BSD in 2025, FreeBSD Ports and Packages Security Project
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 617: FreeBSD 14.3
FreeBSD version 14.3 is available, Reliable ZFS Storage on Commodity Hardware, My website is ugly because I made it, Semi distributed filesystems with ZFS and Sanoid, Aprl 2025 Laptop Support and Usability Project Update, UDP sockets instead of BPF in dhcpd(8), and more
Eerie Linux ☛ Installing *BSD in 2025 part 4 – A critical look at DragonFly BSD’s installer
DragonFly BSD is clearly the one of the four “main” BSD operating systems, that I’m least familiar with. Not because I think it’s bad or don’t like its design decisions or goals. Also certainly not because it’s the least popular one. Well, at least not directly. Indirectly it’s probably related to the latter after all: VMs are nice for some things, but I prefer installing OSes that I want to dig into on real hardware. For DragonFly BSD the range of supported hardware is somewhat narrow – and over all these years that I tried to get a DragonFly system running properly, I haven’t had much luck in that regard.
FreeBSD ☛ FreeBSD Ports and Packages Security Project
Commissioned by the Sovereign Tech Agency, the Foundation is pleased to share that work began in April 2025 on a new project to further Ports and Package Security. This effort is part of a broader set of five strategic initiatives focused on advancing Zero Trust builds, SBOM adoption, CI/CD automation, enhanced security in Ports and Packages, and reducing technical debt.