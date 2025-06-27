BSD: Latest in BSD Now, Installing *BSD in 2025, FreeBSD Ports and Packages Security Project

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

$25 NanoPi R3S LTS Router Board Adds HDMI and Speaker Support in Updated Design

FriendlyElec has released the NanoPi R3S LTS, an updated version of its compact single-board network platform based on the Rockchip RK3566. This revision introduces key hardware changes, including HDMI 2.0 video output, a repositioned USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a more refined peripheral layout, while retaining dual gigabit Ethernet and broad software support.

Radxa Unveils Intel N150 SoM and Carrier Board with Dual Ethernet and Support for Six M.2 or U.2 Devices

Radxa has introduced the NX150, a compact System-on-Module featuring the Intel N150 processor and a matching carrier board. Designed in the Jetson Xavier NX form factor, it offers an x86 alternative for edge computing, media, and AI applications.

Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support

Libre Computer has released new firmware updates for its low-cost single-board computers, the AML-A311D-CC Alta and the AML-S905D3-CC Solitude. These SBCs are designed with Raspberry Pi-compatible form factors and target applications such as embedded Linux development and low-power computing.

DietPi June 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 5 Ultra Support and Major Fixes

The June 2025 release of DietPi v9.14 adds support for new Orange Pi boards, introduces the GZDoom game engine, and brings system improvements, bug fixes, and driver refinements for better SBC compatibility.

SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications

The SoM-SD520 is a compact SoM based on the MediaTek Genio 520 processor. It targets applications in smart homes, edge AI computing, interactive retail systems, and industrial IoT, offering a balance of performance, connectivity, and multimedia support.

DTI Adds i.MX 8M-Based Computing Modules to Embedded Portfolio

Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.17

For more details, read our changelog.

news

BSD: Latest in BSD Now, Installing *BSD in 2025, FreeBSD Ports and Packages Security Project

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 27, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Deepin 25 Launches as Immutable Linux Release
Deepin 25 launches as an immutable Linux system, featuring a revamped desktop
Tails 6.17 Released with Improved Password Management
Tails 6.17 privacy-focused Linux distro is out now with a new "Show Password" feature
4 ways the latest KDE Plasma release is better than ever - and how to try it yourself
KDE Plasma 6.4 is here with quite a few new features and improvements
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 2 is Now Available to Download
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 will be released on July 31 2025
OpenELA Introduces Open-Source Verification Suite for Enterprise Linux
OpenELA launches ELValidated
3 Years of New Tux Machines [original]
Simpler is better
XLibre Proposed as Fedora’s New Default X11 Server
Fedora Linux 43 may replace the aging Xorg Xserver with XLibre
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Some LF openwash
Sharing Food With Nature (Fauna) [original]
"sharing is caring" is not just for humans
Fedora 44 Plans to Drop i686 Support and 32-Bit Multilib Compatibility
Fedora targets Fedora 44 to remove i686 packages and multilib support
 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, and Standards
FOSS and more
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Programming Leftovers
Development related news/views
Debian and Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
3 stories
BSD: Latest in BSD Now, Installing *BSD in 2025, FreeBSD Ports and Packages Security Project
BSD news
today's howtos
many howtos
Games: Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Steam Deck, and More
Games-related picks
PipeWire 1.4.6 Adds New Option to Disable RAOP, Improves the ALSA Plugin
The PipeWire project has released PipeWire 1.4.6 today as another maintenance update to the latest PipeWire 1.4 series of this popular open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux systems.
today's leftovers
3 more links for now
New Videos About GNU/Linux
past week's videos of choice
Red Hat Leftovers
mostly redhat.com stuff
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
news from and about Ubuntu
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Radxa Board
3 stories for now
Games: Vulkan, Chroma Blasters, Number Machine, and More
9 stories
GStreamer 1.26.3 Delivers Bug and Security Fixes
GStreamer 1.26.3 multimedia framework fixes H.266 parser flaws
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
$25 NanoPi R3S LTS Router Board Adds HDMI and Speaker Support in Updated Design
The original NanoPi R3S is already supported by Armbian
Before Windows 10 goes EOL, I'm testing three alternative Linux distros to save my 6-year-old laptop from the landfill | Tom's Hardware
As the ship sinks, in which direction should you jump?
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
This new Android feature is awful and there's no way to turn it off
Hone Your Linux Skills With These 6 Free Games
Are you sick of reading cryptic manuals and boring articles for learning Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
BredOS – Arch-based Linux distribution designed for single-board computers
BredOS is a user-friendly Arch Linux-based operating system ARM-based single board computers (SBCs)
Plasma 6.4 review - A worrying trend
My favorite desktop environment has just received an update
Modicia OS: Multimedia-Focused Linux With Flair
Modicia O.S. blends powerful multimedia tools, unique features
This free Linux distro is the easiest way to revive your old computer. How it works
If you're trying to revive a sluggish or aging PC, Linux Lite 7.4 is a lightweight
Gemini Protocol Spreading [original]
At 3070 capsules, Gemini Protocol is more than enough to find plenty of information, such as cooking recipes, technology news, philosophy, photographs and so on
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Programming Leftovers
coding related picks
BSD Leftovers
news related to the BSDs
Intel's Implosion, Hackable Devices, and Fairphone
some hardware picks
today's howtos
not so many so far today
Audiocasts/Shows: Risky Business, Linux in 2025, FLOSS Weekly, and DNS
some videos/shows
French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS
The French city of Lyon has decided to ditch Microsoft’s Office suite and plans to adopt Linux and PostgreSQL
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux focus
Open Hardware and Retro: "FrankenPad", Amiga, and More
Hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related links
Security, Windows TCO, and GitHub Code Execution Vulnerability
security leftovers
Games: Stalker 2, Palworld - Tides of Terraria crossover, Secret Agent Wizard Boy, and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Samsung reportedly expects to ship just ‘100,000’ Android XR headsets this year
3 things Linux needs to have before I can make the swap
I also had the pleasure of working with Linux extensively
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
Samsung A54, One UI 7.0 & Android 15 update
The new Android 15 (plus Samsung polish) mostly looks better than before
DietPi June 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 5 Ultra Support and Major Fixes
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems
SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications
This enables integration into a range of embedded Linux and Android environments
Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support
According to Libre Computer, Fedora 42 Live boots successfully on both devices
Your only obligations are the promises you make
One of the realities of creating open source software is that people will come along and say you must do something
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
LWN Articles on Kernel
Linux pieces outside paywall
On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins
WP news
Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now
With Firefox 140 promoted to the stable channel as the latest ESR (Extended Support Release), Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 141, to the beta channel for public testing.
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
GNU/Linux Leftovers
applications, distros, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Programming Leftovers
Development-related picks
FSF and GNU Leftovers
mostly FSF
Web Browsers: Browser Choice Alliance, Chawan, Tor Browser, Mozilla Addons
Web-related picks
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, OpenWrt, Librem, ESP32
Hardware picks
KDE: Kwin, Moving From Vista 10, and "First Run Experience Progress"
KDE news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Linux Matters, and More
some new shows/episodes
today's howtos
many howtos, mostly idroot
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
Firefox 140 ESR Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 140 ESR open-source web browser ahead of the official announcement on June 24th, 2025.
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Red Hat Leftovers
latest in redhat.com
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, and More
Hardware picks
Android Leftovers
Here's How to Move the Chrome Address Bar to the Bottom of Android Phone Screens
KDE Slick New ‘First Run’ Setup Tool Taking Shape
Setting up a new device with KDE Plasma will soon be improved
Look at what we've achieved together
When the Free Software Foundation (FSF) began forty years ago
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Games: Fortress Connected, OCCT, Steam Deck, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
ELValidated Announced
by OpenELA
Kubuntu 25.10 Won’t Include an X11 Session by Default
Kubuntu 25.10 will not include a Plasma X11 desktop session by default
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles