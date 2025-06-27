Games: Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Steam Deck, and More

What used to be a painful experience is now a thing of the past. I’m talking about Linux gaming. Thanks to a growing ecosystem of open source tools and community-driven innovation, Linux is no longer just for power users; it's a reliable platform for both mainstream users and gamers alike.

Even more so if one is into single-player gaming. With tools like Wine, Proton, and Lutris, running Windows games on Linux is easier than ever, and more developers now offer native Linux support right out of the box.