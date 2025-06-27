news
Games: Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Steam Deck, and More
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including 3Dsen PC - 2025-06-25 Edition
Between 2025-06-18 and 2025-06-25 there were 52 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 641 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 8.1 % of total released titles. One of the highlight of the past week is not a game per se, but an emulator, 3Dsen PC, that makes it possible to play 2D games from the NES era in Voxel 3D. Really gives a new perspective to older games!
It's FOSS ☛ Exploring Katana Dragon: Ninja Action RPG with Native Linux and Steam Deck Support
What used to be a painful experience is now a thing of the past. I’m talking about Linux gaming. Thanks to a growing ecosystem of open source tools and community-driven innovation, Linux is no longer just for power users; it's a reliable platform for both mainstream users and gamers alike.
Even more so if one is into single-player gaming. With tools like Wine, Proton, and Lutris, running Windows games on Linux is easier than ever, and more developers now offer native Linux support right out of the box.
Scott Andrew ☛ You can now play "The Plot of the Phantom," the text adventure game that took me 40 years to finish
If you knew me in 1984, you would also know that you could find me glued to a chair in front of our family's Atari 800 personal computer, typing out BASIC programs from issues of COMPUTE! magazine and letting the summer days go by. I was also obsessed with the Infocom series of text adventure games, although I'd have to go to a friend's house to play them because they were almost exclusively for the Commodore 64.
International Business Times ☛ This Architectural Engineer Has Been Playing Chess Against The Public On London's Streets For 16 Years– Free of Charge
Norman compared having to fight for everyday necessities like milk and security to having to fight from the first move in chess. He also pointed out that respect is important in both chess and life.
'If we don't respect each other, we don't play a good game. And then life as well. If you don't respect, you cannot do any business, you cannot live. If there is no respect, the life is short,' he said.