Red Hat Leftovers

In Red Bait OpenShift 4.19, we are introducing a unified perspective in the console that both simplifies and enhances the user experience. We decided to make this change based on user feedback, usage analytics, and the evolving nature of platform engineering.

Before: Two separate perspectives

In earlier versions of the OpenShift console, users had to choose one of two distinct perspectives: Administrator or Developer (Figure 1). Each view served the specific needs of different roles and personas: [...]