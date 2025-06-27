news
Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 2025-06-26 [Older] Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security 4.8 simplifies management, enhances workflows, and offers deeper external IP visibility
-
Red Hat ☛ OpenShift 4.19 brings a unified console for developers and admins
In Red Bait OpenShift 4.19, we are introducing a unified perspective in the console that both simplifies and enhances the user experience. We decided to make this change based on user feedback, usage analytics, and the evolving nature of platform engineering.
Before: Two separate perspectives
In earlier versions of the OpenShift console, users had to choose one of two distinct perspectives: Administrator or Developer (Figure 1). Each view served the specific needs of different roles and personas: [...]
-
Red Hat ☛ 3 steps to secure network segmentation with Ansible and AWS
In our previous article, How to scale smarter with Ansible and amazon.aws 9.0.0, we explored key updates in the amazon.aws 9.0.0 Ansible collection and demonstrated how to automate cloud scaling in Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Insights advisor in Red Hat Satellite
Red Hat Insights advisor in Satellite is available in technology preview. It locally stores advisor rules and remediations after installation on the Satellite server . Red Hat Insights advisor recommends changes to your configuration as required, and delivers them to your Satellite user interface without requiring an internet connection.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security 4.8 simplifies management, enhances workflows and offers deeper external IP visibility
Explainability is a feature that identifies the resources and rules allowing or denying workload connectivity. It clarifies network policy interactions, aiding administrators in understanding and troubleshooting network security.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ How do you beta? With Jasper Wiegratz
I sat down with Red Hat Accelerator Jasper Wiegratz to talk about what it means to beta test an operating system, what he’s learned doing it, and what he’s looking forward to in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). Jasper is a community project maintainer and the Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year in 2023.
-
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 341 and Cockpit-podman 108
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 341 and Cockpit-podman 108:
services: show link to podman page for quadlets
The Services page now recognizes podman quadlets and shows a link to the Podman containers page.
The link is only shown when cockpit-podman â‰¥ 108 is installed.
-
Computer Weekly ☛ Red Hat launches llm-d community & project [Ed: Seems like a sponsored puff piece; Red Hat Official ☛ later Red Hat links to it]
Red Hat has announced the launch of llm-d, a new open source project designed to address generative AI’s future with inference at scale.
-
TechTarget ☛ Container-native infrastructure: The missing link between DevOps and enterprise scale [Ed: Looks like LLM slop disguised as an article]
Configuration drift breaks containers in production. RHEL 10 image mode applies container principles to Linux systems for uniform OS environments across fleets with minimal risk.