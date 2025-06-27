news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Radxa Board
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico–powered drum machine
Inspired by Arnov Sharma’s project on Hackster, your author decided to try to create a Pico-powered drum machine using a DF Mini Player to play the drum samples. While Arnov’s version uses a custom PCB for the buttons, we decided to keep it simple with a breadboard-based design — the downside being the spaghetti of jumper wires needed to connect everything up. Still, the principle is the same: you press different push buttons to trigger different drum samples on the DF Mini Player, outputting the audio to a mini speaker.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Experience CS: A free integrated curriculum for computer science
Experience CS is now live! Six integrated computer science units are available to access, with more on the way.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Radxa Unveils Intel N150 SoM and Carrier Board with Dual Ethernet and Support for Six M.2 or U.2 Devices
Radxa has introduced the NX150, a compact System-on-Module featuring the Intel N150 processor and a matching carrier board. Designed in the Jetson Xavier NX form factor, it offers an x86 alternative for edge computing, media, and AI applications.