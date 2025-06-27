Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Radxa Board

Inspired by Arnov Sharma’s project on Hackster, your author decided to try to create a Pico-powered drum machine using a DF Mini Player to play the drum samples. While Arnov’s version uses a custom PCB for the buttons, we decided to keep it simple with a breadboard-based design — the downside being the spaghetti of jumper wires needed to connect everything up. Still, the principle is the same: you press different push buttons to trigger different drum samples on the DF Mini Player, outputting the audio to a mini speaker.