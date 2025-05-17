Why Gaming with openSUSE Is A Good Move

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Enters Beta Testing with Many New Features

KDE Plasma 6.4 promises a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, KWin-X11 easy to use, but flexible X window manager, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

Arch Linux Installer Now Supports Labwc, Niri, and River Wayland Compositors

Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.

You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04, Here’s How

Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.

LinuxGizmos.com

M0SS-101 Synth with BL616 RISC-V Delivers Classic Controls in a Compact DIY Kit

The M0SS-101 is a compact virtual analog monosynth designed for hands-on subtractive synthesis. It features 42 editable parameters accessible through 26 buttons and a rotary encoder, with RGB LEDs providing visual feedback for signal flow and modulation. The synth includes dual oscillators, a multi-mode filter, envelope and LFO control, delay effects, and 17 preset slots with per-patch MIDI mapping.

T-LoRa Pager Combines ESP32-S3, LoRa, NFC, and GNSS in Handheld IoT Device

The T-LoRa Pager is a compact, programmable IoT development device designed by LILYGO. It integrates LoRa connectivity, NFC capabilities, GNSS positioning, and motion sensing via an embedded IMU, all within a portable form factor.

STARPro64 Brings 32GB LPDDR5 and 20 TOPS NPU to RISC-V SBC Platform

The STARPro64 is one of the latest RISC-V single-board computers from PINE64, based on the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. Now in stock, the board offers key features such as dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, PCIe Gen3.0 expansion, and wireless connectivity.

news

Why Gaming with openSUSE Is A Good Move

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2025

penguin working on a computer

Quoting: Why Gaming with openSUSE Is A Good Move - openSUSE News —

magine this: You built a gaming rig in 2016. It still crushes 1080p titles, runs cool, and looks great on your desk. But now Windows 10 is nearing its end-of-life, and upgrade paths point toward new hardware, stricter requirements and higher costs. Perhaps a new motherboard, a new CPU, and possibly hundreds of 💰 just to keep playing the same games.

Instead of giving in to forced obsolescence, you install a flavor of openSUSE.

And you’re still gaming. Still winning. Just on Linux.

Gamers know the name Linux and its adoption among users is beginning to shift. According to Google Trends, searches for Windows gaming are trending similar today to what it was roughly five years ago, which is when COVID saw more people engaging digitally during spare time. Searches for Linux gaming on the other hand have tripled during that time frame.

Read on

