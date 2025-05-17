Why Gaming with openSUSE Is A Good Move

news

Imagine this: You built a gaming rig in 2016. It still crushes 1080p titles, runs cool, and looks great on your desk. But now Windows 10 is nearing its end-of-life, and upgrade paths point toward new hardware, stricter requirements and higher costs. Perhaps a new motherboard, a new CPU, and possibly hundreds of 💰 just to keep playing the same games.

Instead of giving in to forced obsolescence, you install a flavor of openSUSE.

And you’re still gaming. Still winning. Just on Linux.

Gamers know the name Linux and its adoption among users is beginning to shift. According to Google Trends, searches for Windows gaming are trending similar today to what it was roughly five years ago, which is when COVID saw more people engaging digitally during spare time. Searches for Linux gaming on the other hand have tripled during that time frame.