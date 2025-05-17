Helwan O.S: Egypt’s All-Purpose Linux Distribution

news

Quick, give me the name of a Linux distro made in… Egypt.

Give up?

You would be correct if you said Helwan Linux, but if you didn’t, that’s OK. In fact, Distrowatch does not even have the distro listed yet in its top 100 distros, but that’s with good reason.

Officially, it’s Helwan O.S – that’s not a typo; there’s a period between the “o” and the “s” but not after — and it touts itself as a developer-based distro based on Arch’s rolling release. The developers say it is designed by developers for developers and creators, and we took the Helwan Linux Al-Amal Cinnamon Edition version for a spin this week.