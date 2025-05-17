news
Games: Team17 Humble Bundle, SWAPMEAT, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pick up Hell Let Loose, Thymesia and more in the Team17 Humble Bundle
The Team 17: Chains of Command Humble Bundle is live with another pretty great set of games you can get for cheaps. Here's your usual expected run over compatibility across Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the Steam Playtest for SWAPMEAT, a co-op body-part swapping third-person shooter
SWAPMEAT is an upcoming roguelite third-person shooter where you tear through alien worlds, harvesting body-parts to steal their powers. There's a new Steam Playtest demo available, which has a Linux version that will be live until May 22nd. This is the final playtest before launching later in 2025.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve refresh Steam's monthly top-releases charts, going all the way back to the release of Half-Life 2
The crazy coders at Valve had been making the monthly top lists manually this whole time, but no more. They've given their monthly top-releases charts a fresh makeover and you can scroll all the way back to the release of Half-Life 2.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's all the games to claim for Steam Deck / Linux from Prime Gaming as of May 16th
Here's the fresh and up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming for May 16th, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. An easy way to build up your gaming collection with these games coming as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.